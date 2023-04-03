Developers have until May 10 to submit bids to set up 2 GW of solar capacity anywhere in India, as long as the installations are connected to the interstate transmission system. The projects will be developed on a build-own-operate basis.From pv magazine India Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has started accepting bids to build 2 GW of solar projects, anywhere in India. The projects, which will be connected to the interstate transmission system (ISTS), are to be developed on a build-own-operate basis. SECI will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPA) with the successful bidders. The power ...

