Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GCLM LN) Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 09:16 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Climate Transition CTB UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 388.7841

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31148

CODE: GCLM LN

ISIN: LU1602144492

