Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 263.6368

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5600957

CODE: SP5L LN

ISIN: LU1135865084

