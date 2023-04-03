DJ Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIR LN) Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Prime Euro Govies UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.8957

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 54816353

CODE: PRIR LN

ISIN: LU1931975152

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1931975152 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIR LN Sequence No.: 234378 EQS News ID: 1599233 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599233&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)