Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets Ex China UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.7064

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15566417

CODE: EMXC LN

ISIN: LU2009202107

