

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.45 am ET Monday, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI data. Final PMI figures are due from France and Germany at 3.50 am and 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases euro area manufacturing PMI survey results.



Ahead of the data, the euro rose against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 144.67 against the yen, 1.0831 against the greenback, 0.8795 against the pound and 0.9947 against the franc as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX