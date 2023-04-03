Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
WKN: 896516 ISIN: GB0003452173 Ticker-Symbol: FGR 
Frankfurt
03.04.23
08:07 Uhr
1,170 Euro
-0,020
-1,68 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
03.04.2023
Firstgroup Plc - Total Voting Rights

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, March 31

3 April 2023

FirstGroup plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DGTR) 5.6.1R, FirstGroup plc advises that, as at 31 March 2023, its capital consists of 750,596,762 ordinary shares of 5 pence each. FirstGroup plc holds 32,035,411 of its ordinary shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in FirstGroup plc is 718,561,351.

The above figure of 718,561,351 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify FirstGroup plc and the FCA of the percentage of voting rights they hold, or a change in this percentage, under the FCA's DGTR.

In addition, the information below is provided in accordance with the requirements of DGTR 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5 Total number of voting rights and capital.

Enquiries:

Alice Hammond

Assistant Company Secretary

07855 979071

