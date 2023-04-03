Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Total Voting Rights and Capital

In accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

As at 31 March 2023, the Company's issued Share Capital consists of 66,381,114 ordinary shares of 5 pence, carrying one vote each. The Company holds 2,252,556 Ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, as at 31 March 2023, the total number of Voting Rights in the Company is 64,128,558.

The above figure (64,128,558) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 225 7300

3 April 2023