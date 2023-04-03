DJ Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor ESG USD High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 87.7457

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1024604

CODE: UHYG LN

ISIN: LU1435356149

