DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc
DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9598
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13525575
CODE: UNIC LN
ISIN: LU2023678282
