DJ Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (UNIC LN) Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 09:42 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Disruptive Technology ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.9598

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13525575

CODE: UNIC LN

ISIN: LU2023678282

