Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings
London, April 3
Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials
3 April 2023
CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')
DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS
Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company and Persons Closely Associated with them have acquired a total of 709,094 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), as set out in the disclosure attached to this announcement.
Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:
|Director
|Ordinary Shares
|%
|Richard Bailey
|201,335
|1.09
|Alistair Currie
|725,757
|3.92
|John Lewis
|320,881
|1.74
|Ed Jenkins
|136,131
|0.74
|Richard Sloss
|111,775
|0.60
|Bill Ainscough
|2,489,588
|13.46
Capital for Colleagues
Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Richard Bailey
|Alistair Currie
&
Elaine Currie
|John Lewis
|Ed Jenkins
|Bill Ainscough
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chairman
|Chief Executive
&
Wife
|Finance Director
|Non-Executive Director
|Non-Executive Director
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Capital for Colleagues plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 40p each
ISIN: ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|30.03.23
10,153 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share
|30.03.23
17,293
&
2,290
Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share;
31.03.23
5,000 Ordinary Shares at 49p per share and 6,710 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share
|30.03.23
10,153 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share
|30.03.23
16,307 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share
|30.03.23
641,188 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|n/a
|Elaine Currie
14,000 Ordinary Shares
49.26p
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|e)
|Date of the transactions
|30 March 2023 and 31 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transactions
|AQSE Growth Market