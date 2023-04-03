Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

3 April 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company and Persons Closely Associated with them have acquired a total of 709,094 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), as set out in the disclosure attached to this announcement.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

Director Ordinary Shares % Richard Bailey 201,335 1.09 Alistair Currie 725,757 3.92 John Lewis 320,881 1.74 Ed Jenkins 136,131 0.74 Richard Sloss 111,775 0.60 Bill Ainscough 2,489,588 13.46

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).