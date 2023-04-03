Anzeige
03.04.2023 | 10:30
Capital for Colleagues plc - Director/PDMR Shareholdings

PR Newswire

London, April 3

Capital for Colleagues plc / EPIC: CFCP / Market: AQSE / Sector: Financials

3 April 2023

CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC

('Capital for Colleagues', 'C4C' or the 'Company')

DIRECTOR/PDMR SHAREHOLDINGS

Capital for Colleagues, the investment vehicle focused on opportunities in the Employee Owned Business ('EOB') sector, is pleased to announce that Directors of the Company and Persons Closely Associated with them have acquired a total of 709,094 ordinary shares of 40p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares'), as set out in the disclosure attached to this announcement.

Following these acquisitions, the Directors' interests in the Company are as follows:

DirectorOrdinary Shares%
Richard Bailey201,3351.09
Alistair Currie725,7573.92
John Lewis320,8811.74
Ed Jenkins136,1310.74
Richard Sloss111,7750.60
Bill Ainscough2,489,58813.46

**ENDS**

For further information, please visit www.capitalforcolleagues.com or contact:


CAPITAL FOR COLLEAGUES PLC
Richard Bailey, Chairman
Alistair Currie, Chief Executive
John Lewis, Finance Director
01985 201 980
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Mark Anwyl		020 7469 0930

Capital for Colleagues

Capital for Colleagues is an investment company focused on the UK EOB sector. The Company has a proven management team, with a wide network of contacts and affiliates, as well as established access to investment opportunities, enabling the Company to execute its strategy and capitalise on EOB-focused investment opportunities. In addition, the Company educates and assists companies that are looking to launch employee ownership schemes, advising them, amongst other things, on how to secure investment and achieve their objectives.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameRichard BaileyAlistair Currie
&
Elaine Currie		John LewisEd JenkinsBill Ainscough
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChairmanChief Executive
&
Wife		Finance DirectorNon-Executive DirectorNon-Executive Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer, or auction monitor
a)NameCapital for Colleagues plc
b)LEI213800K2JRG9LQKQTM98
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 40p each


ISIN: ISIN: GB00BGCZ2V99
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)30.03.23
10,153 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share		30.03.23
17,293
&
2,290
Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share;
31.03.23
5,000 Ordinary Shares at 49p per share and 6,710 Ordinary Shares at 50p per share		30.03.23
10,153 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share		30.03.23
16,307 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share		30.03.23
641,188 Ordinary Shares at 48.8p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		n/aElaine Currie
14,000 Ordinary Shares
49.26p		n/an/an/a
e)Date of the transactions30 March 2023 and 31 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionsAQSE Growth Market
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.