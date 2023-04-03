Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group Annual report 2022

DJ MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group Annual report 2022

MD Medical Group Investments Plc (MDMG) MD Medical Group Investments Plc: MD Medical Group Annual report 2022 03-Apr-2023 / 11:00 MSK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MD Medical Group Annual Report 2022

3 April 2023 - MD Medical Group Investments Plc ("MD Medical Group", "MDMG" or the "Company" - LSE, MOEX: MDMG), a leading Russian private healthcare provider announces that its Annual Report for 2022 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

The 2022 Annual report is also available on the Company's website at http://www.mcclinics.com/investors/annual/

***

For further information please contact:

Investors

Battalova Renata

Investor Relations Director

Tel.: +7 917 294 28 82

r.battalova@mcclinics.ru

About MD Medical Group

MD Medical Group is a leading provider in the Russian private healthcare service market. The Company manages 53 modern healthcare facilities, including 10 hospitals and 43 out-patient clinics in 26 regions of Russia. In 2022, MD Medical Group's revenue amounted to RUB 25.2 bln while EBITDA amounted to RUB 7.9 bln. The Company's GDRs are traded on London Stock Exchange (LSE: MDMG) and Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MDMG).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US55279C2008 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:     MDMG 
LEI Code:   213800XKI6VHY4JBS612 
Sequence No.: 234271 
EQS News ID:  1598915 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1598915&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
