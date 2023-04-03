Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
03.04.2023 | 10:34
On the results of voluntary takeover bid for AS "HansaMatrix" shares - announcement by SIA Emsco

With the following Nasdaq Riga informs that on April 3, 2023 it has received
SIA Emsco, voluntary takeover bid announcer of AS "HansaMatrix" shares,
announcement on the takeover bid results. 

SIA Emsco informs on the results of the voluntary takeover bid:

1. Information referred to in Article 22, Clauses 1 and 2 of the Share Buyback
Law: 

 -- information on the Company - AS "HansaMatrix", registration number:
   40003454390, legal address: Ogres parish, Ogre, Akmenu 72, LV-5001,
   website: https://hansamatrix.com/;
 -- information on the Offeror - SIA Emsco, registration number: 40203437904,
   legal form: limited liability company (SIA), legal address: Jaunmoku 34,
   Riga, LV-1046;

2. the number of shares offered for sale - 1,709,953 voting shares of the AS
"HansaMatrix"; 

3. the total number of shares and the amount of voting rights that SIA Emsco
will have at the disposal after the offering - 1,709,953, which make up 93.1
percent of the voting rights of the AS "HansaMatrix". 

According to the first part of Article 33 of the Share Buyback Law, SIA Emsco
will have the right to buy back from the other shareholders the shares of the
AS "HansaMatrix" owned by them without their consent (to carry out the final
buyback of the AS "HansaMatrix" shares). As indicated in section 14.2 of the
offer prospectus, SIA Emsco plans to exercise these rights in accordance with
the procedure specified in the Share Buyback Law. 

The sole member of SIA Emsco is the BaltCap Private Equity Fund III
usaldusfond, a limited partnership established and operating in accordance with
the laws of the Republic of Estonia (registration number in Estonia: 14806053,
legal address: Harju maakond, Tallinn, Kesklinna linnaosa, Maakri tn 30, 10145,
Estonia). 

Full announcement in Latvian attached.

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1131853
