

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.30 am ET Monday, UK S&P/CIPS manufacturing PMI data is due. The final reading is forecast to match the preliminary estimate of 48.0.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it dropped against the euro, it rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.2318 against the greenback, 161.47 against the yen, 1.1311 against the franc and 0.8797 against the euro as of 4:25 am ET.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX