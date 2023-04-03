DJ Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C) (CWEG LN) Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 10:41 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI World Energy UCITS ETF - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 31-Mar-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 409.0041

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 28945

CODE: CWEG LN

ISIN: LU1681046188



ISIN: LU1681046188

