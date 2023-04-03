Anzeige
03.04.2023
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List and Market Model and Functionality document (83/23)

On May 1, 2023, the following amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List and
the Market Model and Functionality document for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will
come into effect. The amendments relate to the upcoming introduction of Custom
Basket Forwards (CBF) and updates to the stressed market policy, respectively. 



Amendments related to CBF

With reference to the IT Notice from February 22, 2023, and in preparation of
the upcoming introduction of CBF (pending regulatory approval), the Equity
Derivatives Fee list will be amended with the fee schedule for CBF, and the
Market Model and Functionality document will be amended with changes related to
CBF. 

For further information on CBF, please see IT Notice or visit:

https://www.nasdaq.com/custom-basket-forwards



Updates to Stressed Market Policy

Section 5.4.1 of the Market Model and Functionality document will be amended to
reflect updates to the stressed market policy. 

For further details, see attached draft Equity Derivatives Fee List with
amendments outlined. The next revision 3.0.3 of the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets
Market Model and Functionality is available here: 

https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules



For further information please contact your Nasdaq account manager.



Håkan Walden

Product Manager, Equity Derivatives

Hakan.walden@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1131878
