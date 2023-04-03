NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List and Market Model and Functionality document (83/23)

On May 1, 2023, the following amendments to the Equity Derivatives Fee List and the Market Model and Functionality document for Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will come into effect. The amendments relate to the upcoming introduction of Custom Basket Forwards (CBF) and updates to the stressed market policy, respectively. Amendments related to CBF With reference to the IT Notice from February 22, 2023, and in preparation of the upcoming introduction of CBF (pending regulatory approval), the Equity Derivatives Fee list will be amended with the fee schedule for CBF, and the Market Model and Functionality document will be amended with changes related to CBF. For further information on CBF, please see IT Notice or visit: https://www.nasdaq.com/custom-basket-forwards Updates to Stressed Market Policy Section 5.4.1 of the Market Model and Functionality document will be amended to reflect updates to the stressed market policy. For further details, see attached draft Equity Derivatives Fee List with amendments outlined. The next revision 3.0.3 of the Nasdaq Derivatives Markets Market Model and Functionality is available here: https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/rules-regulations-derivatives-rules For further information please contact your Nasdaq account manager. Håkan Walden Product Manager, Equity Derivatives Hakan.walden@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1131878