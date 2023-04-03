Austria's new incentive program will support the deployment of residential batteries with storage capacities of 4 kWh to 50 kWh.From pv magazine Germany Austria has launched a new subsidy scheme for residential batteries. The Ministry of Climate Action and Energy is providing a total of €15 million ($16.1 million) to support the installation of new storage systems and the expansion of existing systems used in combination with renewable energy. Storage devices with storage capacities between 4 kWh and 50 kWh will be eligible for support. The flat rate subsidy is €200/kWh of usable storage capacity. ...

