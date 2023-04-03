Hellmann's Partners With Human Appeal To Launch 'iftar For All', Providing Free Food Parcels To Brits During Ramadan

With more than three in five (65%) people concerned about increased costs this Ramadan 2 and over three quarters (78%) saying they spend more on food items during the celebratory occasion than at any other time of year 2 , more families than ever before will find it harder to provide Iftar meals this Ramadan

To support families nationwide and act in the inclusive and sharing spirit of Ramadan, Hellmann's has teamed up with the Human Appeal to offer FREE Iftar for All food parcels to those in need - whether observing Ramadan or not

Those eligible will be able to collect a parcel from one of the participating beneficiaries across Britain , from 3 rd April and throughout the month of Ramadan

With three quarters (75%) of those observing Ramadan concerned about the issue of food waste2, the parcels also include recipes from chef Afia Begom for tasty Iftar dishes on a budget, that are easy, require minimal cooking and help to minimise food waste

LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when UK shoppers are feeling the pinch, Hellmann's wants to offer families in need - whether observing Ramadan or not - the opportunity to enjoy Iftar meals without worry or waste. Working with UK charity Human Appeal, Hellmann's will offer free 'Iftar for All' food parcels for those who need it most this Ramadan.

New research, based on a national pool of 500 respondents with 3Gem Research & Insights, reveals that almost two thirds (65%) of people are concerned about the increased costs of food for Ramadan celebrations this year2 - either due to budgets already being stretched or needing to cater for more people this year2. It also shows that three quarters (78%) of people spend more on food items during Ramadan than at any other time of year2, with half (50%) spending more than £91 on their weekly shop for Iftar meals during the month of Ramadan2.

In response, the 'Iftar for All' initiative will be available to people across the country throughout the month of Ramadan and will see free food parcels distributed across the London, Birmingham, and Manchester regions.

To create the parcels, Hellmann's partnered with Afia Begom of Afelia's Kitchen , a British-Bangladeshi chef and recipe developer, who handpicked a selection of ingredients that pair together to create a week's worth of tasty Iftar meals, without waste. The ingredients will include a mix of non-perishable, halal food products that can be consumed by all, including chickpeas, dates and Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise.

With food waste occurring more during a change in regular eating habits - such as festivals and holiday periods3 - these moments can become even more costly for those celebrating. Three quarters (75%) of those surveyed said they were concerned about the issue of food waste over this celebratory month2 and as many as two in five (44%) said they threw away uneaten or leftover food during previous years' Ramadan celebrations2.

The Iftar For All food parcels will be available at selected beneficiary centres, including Sufra Foodbank in London, Birmingham Central Mosque and Homeless Aid UK in Bolton. Parcels will be available for collection from 3rdApril 2023 nationwide, and will be facilitated by Human Appeal, a British-based international relief charity.

Rachel Chambers, Hellmann's Brand Manager, says: "We're proud to be working with the Human Appeal to support those in need on the occasion of Ramadan this year. At Hellmann's, we're on a mission to reduce food waste and we know celebratory occasions can result in even more leftover foods. That's food and money that families could be saving.

"We hope this initiative will really help some families across the country, whether they are sharing an Iftar meal with loved ones, or simply struggling to afford food during these difficult times."

Human Appeal, founded in Manchester in 1991, provides ongoing humanitarian support at home and abroad, including alleviating hunger and poverty.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO at Human Appeal, said: "We're so pleased to be partnering with a power brand like Hellmann's during Ramadan to kick-start an inclusive call to action to support those in need in the country while also raising awareness around hunger, food security and reducing food waste. Sharing food and Iftar is in the spirit of special occasions like Ramadan, and we want to show people how they can share and give back to those in need around them."

Semrush search trend data revealed that UK Google searches for food banks increased by 123% in the last year1, and with the launch of the pilot Iftar For All initiative, Hellmann's and Human Appeal want to encourage the spirit of charitable giving this Ramadan to include more people.

For people wanting to receive one of the FREE Iftar for All food parcels, they can check their eligibility by contacting one of the participating beneficiaries from 3rd April and head to the Hellmann's website: https://www.hellmanns.com/uk/ramadan2023.html

How to claim a box:

People are asked to contact their nearest participating beneficiary to check their eligibility, before collecting one of the food parcels. The Iftar For All food parcels will be available to the public from the 3rd of April, until stocks run out.



Benefiting foodbanks from where Parcels will be available for all Birmingham - Birmingham Central Mosque foodbank (0121 440 5355) - Incredible Surplus (incrediblesurplus@gmail.com) Greater Manchester - Homeless Aid UK (Bolton) (0800 124 4641) - Aspire 2 Inspire Communities (Rochdale) (info@aspire2inspiref.com/07786273841) London/Luton - SUFRA NW (admin@sufra-nwlondon.org.uk) - Discover Islam Luton (01582 452356)

Sources cited:

1 Semrush Google Search trends, March 2023

2 3Gem Research & Insights, national poll of 500 British Muslims, UK, March 2023

3 Less Waste, March 2022

4 Hellmann's - Reported as more than 13,000 downloads of the Hellmann's Fridge Night app since its launch in 2022

