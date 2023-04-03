Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market to Reach $ 4.76 billion by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market size was valued at USD 2.64 Billion in 2022 and is projected to be USD 4.76 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent report published by Cognitive Market Research. As per Cognitive Market Research analysis, rising consumer awareness about the benefits of using anti-blue ray myopia lenses and increasing demand for premium eyewear products among consumers is expected to drive the growth of the market. In August 2022, Essilor International and Myopia Profile, a company that educates people about myopia, established a partnership to give eye care professionals clinical practice in handling childhood myopia, which is a great opportunity to drive market growth.
Major findings during the study of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market:
- Increasing consumers wishing to purchase high-quality products for the protection of their eyes is driving the growth of the anti-blue ray myopia lens market
- Rising standards of living, a growing fashion consciousness, and expanding online virtual eyewear fitting trends are drivers that can propel the global market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses
- The increasing demand for anti-blue ray myopia due to the rising prevalence of myopia and awareness regards anti-blue-ray myopia lenses
- Among segments, the market is further classified into single, trifocal, bifocal, and others. The single segment is anticipated to have a significant revenue share of 28.6% in the global market over the forecast period due to inexpensive cost and for persons below 40 with myopia or other eye impairments
- Among the distribution channels, the market is further classified into retail stores, hospitals & clinics, and e-commerce platforms. The retail segment is anticipated to have the largest market share of 34.2% in the global market due to customers' preference for retail outlets, including brand chains, individual retailers, and wholesalers
Read Full Market Analysis Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Type (Bifocal, Single, Trifocal, and Others) by Distribution Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Retail Stores, E-Commerce Platforms, and Others) by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030
Anti blue Ray Myopia Lenses Industry Statistics 2022:
Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market
2022
Global Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Revenue (USD billion)
2.64
Compound Annual Growth Rate (2023-2030)
7.6 %
Single Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses: Type Share
28.6 %
Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Retail Distribution Channel Share
34.2 %
Asia Pacific Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market Share
38.5 %
What are the Drivers of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?
The growing use of anti-blue ray myopia lenses has numerous advantages, such as the decreased risk of macular and migraines degeneration is a major factor projected to drive the growth of the global market. For instance: regular exposure to blue light may increase the probability of developing macular degeneration, even if a definitive link between the two conditions has not yet been established. The chance of developing this problem can be decreased by wearing anti-blue ray myopia lenses frequently. Furthermore, there is a cause-and-effect relationship between eye strain, migraines, and headaches, and these glasses can lower the frequency and intensity of migraine.
What are the Restraints of the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?
The price of an anti-blue ray myopia lens is higher than other regular myopia lenses. This is a crucial factor that can impede the expansion of the global market during the forecast period
What are the trends in the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?
The rising trends of virtual eyewear try-on will speed up the market's global expansion. The demand for these lenses is increasing due to a rise in fashion awareness and standard of living, driving the market growth over the forecast period.
Check the Full Report, including Global, Regional, and Country Level Analysis:
https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/anti-blue-ray-myopia-lenses-market-report
How COVID-19 impacted the Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market?
The market for anti-blue ray myopia lenses had great growth, even though the coronavirus epidemic had a significant negative influence on several industries. Many people spent more time on digital screens, computers, and mobile devices during the government-enforced lockdown that was implemented to stop the coronavirus illness. Long-term exposure to blue light was prevalent, which had a detrimental effect on most people's eye health. The people have been reporting issues like eye strain and dryness from too much exposure to blue light because of increased screen time during the pandemic. As a result, the value of preserving good eye health has significantly increased, pushing the market expansion for anti-blue ray myopia lenses. Several companies are utilizing their strategic plans and initiatives to help society recover from chaotic conditions.
Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses MarketReport Scope
Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Bifocal
- Single
- Trifocal
- Others
Anti-blue Ray Myopia Lenses Market - Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)
- Hospital & Clinics
- Retail Stores
- E-Commerce Platforms
- Others
By Regions:
- North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
- Europe (United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Rest of APAC)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Rest of South America)
- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Nigeria, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)
List Of Key Companies Profiled:
- Nikon
- ZEISS
- Chemiglas Corp.
- Seiko
- Essilor
- Shamir Optical Industry Ltd
- RODENSTOCK GMBH
- HOYA Corporation
- Mingyue Glasses Co. Ltd.
- Shanghai Conant Optics Co. Ltd
Recent developments:
Company Name
Date
Development/News
Essilor
International
August
2022
Essilor International and Myopia Profile,
a company that educates people about
myopia, have established a partnership
to give eye care professionals clinical
knowledge, skills, and practice in
childhood myopia.
ZEISS
February
2021
ZEISS launched the ZEISS Blue Guard
product line which can block blue light.
