Aspo Oyj: Aspo has completed the repurchasing programme of its own shares

Aspo Plc

Stock exchange release

April 3, 2023 at 1 p.m.





Aspo has completed the repurchasing programme of its own shares

Aspo has completed the share repurchase programme concerning the company's own shares. Aspo announced the start of the programme on 8 March 2023. During a period from 9 March to 31 March 2023, Aspo has acquired a total of 36,194 of its own shares in trading organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The average purchase price per share was EUR 8.3552 and the total amount EUR 302,406.96.

At the moment, Aspo holds a total of 22,394 its own shares.





ASPO PLC

Rolf Jansson

CEO

Further information, please contact:

Arto Meitsalo, CFO, Aspo Plc, tel. +358 40 5511 422, arto.meitsalo@aspo.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key media

www.aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 18 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 950 professionals.