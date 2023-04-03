Regulatory News:

The shareholders of Gecina (Paris:GFC) (the "Company") are invited to participate in the Ordinary General Meeting to be held on:

Thursday April 20, 2023 from 3pm (CET)

at Hôtel Kimpton St Honoré Paris, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris

The meeting notice, containing the agenda and the proposed resolutions, was published in the French official gazette (BALO) no.27 on March 3, 2023.

The invitation to attend, presenting the agenda and useful information on the conditions for the organization of the Ordinary General Meeting and how to take part in it, was published in the BALO and the French legal announcements journal "Actu-Juridique.fr" on April 3, 2023.

The preparatory documents for this Ordinary General Meeting are made available to the Company's shareholders in accordance with the legal and regulatory conditions and timeframes applicable. The documents covered under Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code are available on the Company's website at www.gecina.fr.

All shareholders may ask the Company to send them these documents with written requests to be sent by post to the Company's registered office or by email to titres&bourse@gecina.fr until the fifth day (inclusive) before the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023, i.e. April 15, 2023. For bearer shareholders, they will need to be accompanied by a certificate of registration in the securities accounts held by an intermediary mentioned in Article L. 211-3 of the French Monetary and Financial Code (Code monétaire et financier).

Shareholders will be able to follow the Ordinary General Meeting on the Company's website: www.gecina.fr.

The Board of Directors

