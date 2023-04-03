Portrades Mobile Trading: Now more efficient than ever

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the boom of online trading, more and more traders and investors are looking for ease and convenience as part of an optimal trading experience. Market goers are looking for quick access, at all times and from any location. Many new platforms are launching mobile trading as a way to offer clients location freedom. With that in mind, Portrades offers a state of the art mobile trading solution that makes mobile trading more efficient than ever.

"After months of effort and giving attention to every possible detail, we are happy to debut the new additions to our mobile trading platform," said Ryan Blomenstern, spokesperson for Portrades. "Our updated platform will transform how traders handle their trades on the go. This is something we believe will be of much help to our clientele. Our mobile platform gives smooth access to financial markets and ensures our members can enjoy a safe and secure trading environment from any location."

Changing the Online Trading Landscape

Portrades is designed to cater to a wide range of clients, offering diverse instruments from different categories: forex, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stocks. Portrades offers market access via the Portrades Web, Portrades Mobile, and MT4 platforms. The Portrades Mobile platform is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store today. The app is user friendly, secure, and offers demo and live trading. Furthermore, users can access popular financial instruments on the go.

"We always put our customers first and that is the goal of our brand - to make sure we fulfill the requirements of our loyal user base," added Blomenstern. "To attain the best possible outcome, we are continually reviewing our features and thrive to update the platform with the best technological advancements, all for the benefit of our expanding clientele."

About Portrades

Portrades' services are aimed at including a comprehensive range of trading tools and resources, including real-time market data, advanced charting tools, and customizable alerts for informed decision-making. The brand offers five different account types , catered to suit traders' needs. The brand also conforms to the highest industry standards, as well as prioritizes protecting the security and privacy of its customers. Portrades envisions empowering its traders with valuable resources and ongoing support so that they can make their financial decisions responsibly.

port-trades.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/portrades-mobile-trading-now-more-efficient-than-ever-301788171.html