Dispatch Media Group Names AmplifyBio a Winner of The Columbus Top Workplaces 2023 Award

WEST JEFFERSON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / AmplifyBio has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2023 honor by Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.





For AmplifyBio, the honor comes just a little less than two years after their spinoff from Battelle in May of 2021. At the time of launch, there were 125 employees that made the transition. The organization has grown to 302 since that time. Based on AmplifyBio's specific survey results, investment in innovation, execution of growth plans, and the implementation of employee engagement forums and industry-leading benefits are all contributing to the high degree of employee satisfaction across the organization.

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

"When I was brought on to build a People and Culture department at AmplifyBio shortly after their launch, it was quite apparent that creating and maintaining an employee-centric culture was a top business priority for our executive team," said Kristi Willis, Head of People and Culture for AmplifyBio. "We are very proud to receive this honor, based directly on feedback from our employees, especially so early in our journey. We know this is a continually evolving process, and that our work must continue to keep making AmplifyBio a place people are excited to build a career at."

AmplifyBio's high growth and hiring tempo will continue into 2023 with the opening of a new facility in New Albany, Ohio.

About AmplifyBio

AmplifyBio is a drug development and commercialization partner for advanced therapies with sites in West Jefferson, Ohio, and South San Francisco, California. The Ohio site provides industry-leading preclinical toxicology, safety, and pharmacology testing in an agile environment with high-level analytics capabilities to serve the dynamic safety needs of advanced therapy development. AmplifyBio's California location is dedicated to expert drug discovery, optimization, and characterization services. AmplifyBio clients can harness decades of experience in drug development, safety testing, and manufacturing support services for an end-to-end development partnership that significantly reduces costs and timelines.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

