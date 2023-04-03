Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - UGE International Ltd. (TSXV: UGE) (OTCQB: UGEIF) (the "Company" or "UGE"), a leader in commercial and community solar, has released its first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report covering calendar year 2022.

"With a mission to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all, environmental, social, and governance principles are core to who we are as a company," said Nick Blitterswyk, Founder and CEO of UGE. "With the release of our inaugural ESG Report, we now have the opportunity to share publicly, and remain accountable to, the ways in which those principles guide us."

The report was prepared using the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Solar Technology & Project Developers Sustainability Accounting Standard, and was additionally informed by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) G4 and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting frameworks.

The report lays out UGE's policies, impact, and progress across key environmental, social, and governance areas including but not limited to, renewable energy deployment and responsible land use; workforce diversity and economic development; and corporate ethics and compliance.

Please review UGE's 2022 ESG Report here.

About UGE

UGE develops, owns, and operates commercial and community solar projects in the US and strategic markets abroad. Our distributed energy solutions deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and consumers with no upfront cost. With over 500MW of global experience, we work daily to power a more sustainable world.

For more information, contact UGE at:

+1 917 720 5685

Nick Blitterswyk: investors@ugei.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the anticipated use of proceeds, and the listing of the Green Debentures on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/160904