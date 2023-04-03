Check out these winning April offers

The sun is shining at Juicy Stakes Casino this April, and nobody is set to benefit more than registered blackjack and slot players. From breakout leaderboard contests to thrilling competitions, there's a lot to look forward to and no time like the present to get started.

Make some room in your calendar between 3 April and 9 April, when the $2,000 Blackjack Jackpot contest is in full swing. As if the game of blackjack wasn't exciting enough, Juicy Stakes raised the bar by mixing in an additional dose of healthy competition. All you need to do to participate is launch any Tangente Blackjack game (Blackjack 21, Double Draw and Perfect Pair) during the promotional period and start playing as usual. If you're lucky enough to land any of the Jackpot events, you'll earn an instant cash bonus as well as the base game win.

Jackpot events are built on various BJ combinations. A Spades Blackjack, Hearts Blackjack, Diamonds Blackjack, or Clubs Blackjack are each worth a $5 prize. A Small Suite 21 will double your win at $10, a Big Suite 21 is worth $25, and a Suited Big Suite 21 will reel in the mega jackpot $500 win.

Make your time at Juicy Stakes count by combining the Jackpot contest with the April Slot Tournament, running between April 3rd and April 10th. Climb your way to the top of the leaderboard, where you'll compete against other players to win one of 16 paid places. The top prize is $400 in real wager-free cash! To make every spin count, launch any of the selected slots, Stay Frosty, Golden Dragon Inferno, Bounding Luck, and Kensei Blades. As well as giving you entry to the slot tourney, these games all offer massive max wins and fantastically immersive themes.

John Murphy, manager of Juicy Stakes Casino, said: "Juicy Stakes is quickly gaining a reputation for hosting some of the best promos in the business.

Our team works hand in hand with leading game providers to offer thrilling and highly rewarding offers that cover the entire spectrum of gaming genres."

