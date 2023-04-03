Praise continues for Kantata's purpose-built vertical SaaS solution that elevates performance throughout the professional services lifecycle

Kantata, the leading global supplier of purpose-built technology for professional services, today announced it ranks first on G2's Spring 2023 Europe Grid® for Professional Services Automation Software (PSA) for the fourth quarter in-a-row, and ranks first on G2's Spring 2023 United Kingdom Grid® for PSA. Kantata also maintained the top spot on G2's Spring 2023 Global Grid® Report for Resource Management and is a Leader on the global PSA, Project Management, and Project and Portfolio Management Spring 2023 Grid reports.

G2 analyses data sourced from product reviews from G2 users worldwide and aggregated from online sources and social networks to rate products for its grid reports. Its Europe Regional Grid® and United Kingdom Regional Grid® reports reflect only reviews received from users in their respective regions.

The Kantata Cloud for Professional Services is a powerful collection of resource management, financial management, project management, team collaboration, integration and workflow automation, and business intelligence functionality.

Users who published their reviews on G2.com described how Kantata provides insights to make informed decisions that result in the company delivering better work, faster, and more profitably. For example:

"The Kantata platform offers a robust feature set for service delivery and powerful reporting and analytics that help drive business decisions. It's been the best platform of those I've used and researched."

"Kantata has changed how we manage our projects and cost allocations. We appreciate the ability to have all of our projects housed in one holistic software suite and the ability to build and create custom reports that helped identify progress against our KPI's."

"Kantata has got to be one of the best software applications available for cross-functional collaborations and project/portfolio management. Although it may take some time to master, it offers a user-friendly interface with various features and integrations collaborating seamlessly to ensure tasks are organised, aligned, and heading in the right direction, coupled with multiple flexibilities to customise a fit for every department within your organisation."

"Kantata is definitely a comprehensive tool with a lot of features and it is constantly improving through each upgrade which happens every 6 months. It provides visibility for our teams to have better control on project financials and enable our management to make critical business decisions."

"Kantata prides itself on providing deep industry expertise and capabilities designed specifically to meet the unique needs of professional services organisations," said Sarah Edwards, Chief Product Officer, Kantata. "In a people-powered business, it's essential all areas are covered including resource, project, and financial management, which empower organisations to efficiently manage their business while supporting their clients, team, and margins. It's an honour for Kantata to continuously receive high ratings from our customers who experience the benefits of our purpose-built vertical SaaS solution firsthand."

Kantata serves professional services firms of all sizes and specialties in all locations. To request a demo of the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, click here.

About Kantata

Kantata takes professional services automation to a new level, giving people-powered businesses the clarity, control, and confidence they need to optimise resource planning and elevate operational performance. Our purpose-built cloud software is helping over 2,000 professional services organisations in more than 100 countries focus and optimise their most important asset: their people. By leveraging the Kantata Cloud for Professional Services, professionals gain access to the information and tools they need to win more business, ensure the right people are always available at the right time, and delight clients with project delivery and outcomes.

