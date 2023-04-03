Ananda Developments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, April 3
3 April 2023
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
("Ananda" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Ananda announces that on 20 March 2023, Melissa Sturgess, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, sold 145,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Palace Trading Investments Limited ("Palace") at a price of 0.3p per share. Palace is wholly owned by Tiger Trust, a trust of which Melissa Sturgess is sole beneficiary.
Accordingly, Melissa Sturgess continues to have a beneficial interest in the 145,000,000 Ordinary Shares and there is no change to her disclosable interest in the Ordinary Shares.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess
Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith
|+44 (0)7463 686 497
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED
Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl
Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0)20 7469 0930
About Ananda Developments
Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Melissa Sturgess
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Ananda Developments plc
|b)
|LEI
|894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale/purchase of Ordinary Shares
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|145,000,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.3p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|20 March 2023
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Off Market