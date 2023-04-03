Anzeige
WKN: A3CRU4 ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60 Ticker-Symbol: 1FX 
Stuttgart
03.04.23
08:04 Uhr
0,004 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
03.04.2023 | 13:06
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ananda Developments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 3

3 April 2023

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ananda announces that on 20 March 2023, Melissa Sturgess, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, sold 145,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Palace Trading Investments Limited ("Palace") at a price of 0.3p per share. Palace is wholly owned by Tiger Trust, a trust of which Melissa Sturgess is sole beneficiary.

Accordingly, Melissa Sturgess continues to have a beneficial interest in the 145,000,000 Ordinary Shares and there is no change to her disclosable interest in the Ordinary Shares.

-Ends-

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

Chief Executive Officer
Melissa Sturgess

Investor Relations
Jeremy Sturgess-Smith		+44 (0)7463 686 497
ir@anandadevelopments.com
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMTED

Corporate Finance
Mark Anwyl

Corporate Broking
Lucy Williams
Duncan Vasey		+44 (0)20 7469 0930

About Ananda Developments

Ananda is an AQSE-listed medical cannabis company creating UK-based operations to grow and provide carbon zero, consistent, medical cannabis for the UK and international markets.

For more information, please visit: https://anandadevelopments.com

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMelissa Sturgess
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAnanda Developments plc
b)LEI894500DFM8VOC5FW4X47
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00BDQPXQ60
b)Nature of the transactionSale/purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)145,000,000 Ordinary Shares at 0.3p per share
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction20 March 2023
f)Place of the transactionOff Market
