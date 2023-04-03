Ananda Developments Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

3 April 2023

ANANDA DEVELOPMENTS PLC

("Ananda" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ananda announces that on 20 March 2023, Melissa Sturgess, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, sold 145,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.2p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to Palace Trading Investments Limited ("Palace") at a price of 0.3p per share. Palace is wholly owned by Tiger Trust, a trust of which Melissa Sturgess is sole beneficiary.

Accordingly, Melissa Sturgess continues to have a beneficial interest in the 145,000,000 Ordinary Shares and there is no change to her disclosable interest in the Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

