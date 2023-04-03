Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
03.04.23
14:39 Uhr
2,878 Euro
-0,068
-2,31 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXAGON COMPOSITES ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8642,89414:50
2,8662,89214:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2023 | 11:06
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexagon Composites ASA: Mandatory notification of trade - settlement of PSUs

3 April 2023: Reference is made to the announcement on 22 April 2020, in which Hexagon Composites ASA (the "Company") announced the provisional award of up to 3 711 634 Performance Share Units ("PSUs") to senior executives and entitled employees. Each vested PSU will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company at an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares being NOK 0.10. The total program ended at 905 887 PSUs of which 204 279 PSUs have been awarded to primary insiders.

The transaction is settled in treasury shares, following the transaction, the Company holds 94 531 treasury shares. Further details of the primary insider's transactions pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 are attached.

For more information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP IR & ESG, Hexagon Composites
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com (http://www.hexagongroup.com) and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.