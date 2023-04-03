Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.04.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 861837 ISIN: DK0010244508 Ticker-Symbol: DP4B 
Tradegate
03.04.23
14:51 Uhr
1.597,50 Euro
-71,50
-4,28 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.597,001.599,0014:53
1.597,501.598,0014:53
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.04.2023 | 10:36
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the "Company") announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase in the current share buy-back program from DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to DKK 39.3bn (around USD 6bn).

As announced on 3 November 2022, during the third phase of the program running from 3 November 2022 up to 3 May 2023, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The third phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation").

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday March 27, 2023 to Friday March 31, 2023:

Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)292,242 4,924,613,426
27 March 20231,06515,484.685416,491,190
28 March 20231,21115,465.499618,728,720
29 March 20231,26611,526.690414,592,790
30 March 20231,44211,966.823917,256,160
31 March 20231,50812,130.510618,292,810
Total 27-31 March Friday6,492 85,361,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*6,88313,148.727390,502,690
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)118,729 1,765,722,904
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)305,617 5,100,477,787
Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,249,555 22,050,277,307
27 March 20233,38715,518.516452,561,215
28 March 20233,21715,440.862649,673,255
29 March 20233,75911,654.726043,810,115
30 March 20234,27112,195.062052,085,110
31 March 20234,45412,362.299155,061,680
Total 27-31 March Friday19,088 253,191,375
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*14,64313,166.8992192,802,904
Bought from the Foundation*5,47813,525.519074,092,793
Accumulated in third phase of the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)454,788 6,906,406,363
Accumulated under the program (market, A. P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation)1,288,764 22,570,364,380

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 273,785 A shares and 1,154,381 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 7.63% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 3 April 2023

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.