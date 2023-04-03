TULSA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Empire Petroleum (NYSE American: EP) ("Empire" or the "Company"), today announced operational and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2022, including year-end 2022 proved reserves.

KEY 2022 AND RECENT HIGHLIGHTS

Increased full year net sales volumes by 46% to 2,163 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (61% oil, 20% natural gas liquids ("NGLs") and 19% natural gas) from 1,479 Boe/d (62% oil, 19% NGLs, and 19% natural gas) for full year 2021;

Higher net sales volumes and pricing drove a 95% increase in revenue to $52.9 million for full year 2022 that resulted in net income of $7.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and adjusted net income 1 of $15.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; Reported fourth quarter revenue of $10.7 million, a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $0.1 million;

of $15.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share; Increased adjusted EBITDA 1 by more than three times to $19.1 million for full year 2022; Recorded fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million;

by more than three times to $19.1 million for full year 2022; Ended 2022 in a strong financial position with $12.2 million of liquidity (including $11.9 million of cash) and working capital of $5.1 million; Reduced debt 16% from $8.6 million at year-end 2021 to $7.2 million at year-end 2022, which represents less than three percent of current market capitalization;

Grew year-end 2022 proved reserves by 27% to 13.2 million barrels of oil equivalent ("MMBoe"), and increased the standardized measure of SEC proved reserves discounted at 10% by 57% to $147.7 million from $93.9 million at year-end 2021; Benefitted from positive revisions of previous quantity estimates of 2.2 MMBoe due primarily to the inclusion of NGLs in New Mexico, extensions and discoveries of 0.7 MMBoe, and acquisitions of 0.7 MMBoe. Partially offsetting the additions was 0.8 MMBoe of production; All of Empire's year-end 2022 proved reserves were classified as proved developed producing;

Continued to make significant progress on the Empire-operated Starbuck Field Pilot Project Program (the "Starbuck Program") in North Dakota, including beginning the waterflood conformance phase, re-perforating and stimulating productive intervals to ensure maximum hydrocarbon recovery, successful execution of seven sidetracks, and final completion of certain surface facility upgrades that began in 2021; Completed a pilot drilling program on four wells in the fourth quarter of 2022, with three of the four wells completed and placed on production during the first quarter of 2023; Initial field production has increased from 3,000 barrels of oil per month to 7,000 barrels of oil per month and the Company anticipates further production increases in 2023; Empire owns a 96% working interest and 82.6% net revenue interest in the Starbuck Program; and



Completed and placed on production four new non-operated Bakken wells during the fourth quarter of 2022.

1 Adjusted Net Income, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. See "Non-GAAP Information" section later in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measure.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Mike Morrisett, President and Chief Executive Officer of Empire, commented, "2022 was an outstanding year for Empire across the board, and I want to thank our workforce and business partners for their hard work and strong execution throughout the year. The result was increased levels of production, revenue, net income, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA. Supporting our efforts is a well-designed business plan that we will continue to utilize as we move further into growing our production organically to drive enhanced cash flow generation and further shareholder value."

Mr. Morrisett concluded, "The assets we acquired over the past several years place us in a great position to launch our 2023 capital spending program, which is designed to strategically invest capital in our highest rate-of-return projects. We plan to primarily focus our initial capital investments on our asset base in North Dakota through a combination of activities, including drilling and completions, capital workovers, recompletions and related infrastructure. In support of these efforts, we are adding to the depth of our technical and operations teams through the hiring of experienced professionals with a proven history of success. I look forward to working closely with our expanded team as we execute our 2023 capital spending program and further build the business."

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER 2022

% Change % Change Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Net sales (Boe/d) 2,149 2,232 (4 %) 2,107 2 % Net sales (Boe) 197,712 205,380 (4 %) 193,877 2 % Realized price ($/Boe) $ 55.59 $ 68.03 (18 %) $ 55.27 1 % Revenue ($M) $ 10,728 $ 14,038 (24 %) $ 10,722 0 % Net (loss) income ($M) $ (2,290) $ 216 n/a $ (8,620) n/a Adjusted net income ($M) $ 150 $ 3,747 (96 %) $ (5) n/a Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $ 1,308 $ 4,799 (73 %) $ 2,114 (38 %)

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were 2,149 Boe/d, including 1,322 barrels of oil per day; 425 barrels of NGLs per day, and 2,411 thousand cubic feet per day ("Mcf/d"), or 402 Boe/d, of natural gas. Contributing to the sequential decrease from the third quarter of 2022 was temporary downtime due to the impact of severe winter storms across the Company's operations and shut-ins of production for Empire's assets in the Rockies Region primarily associated with taking certain wells offline temporarily as the Company completed the execution of the Starbuck Program.

Empire reported $10.7 million of revenue for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $14.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. Contributing to the decline was the aforementioned decrease in net sales volumes and lower realized pricing as compared to the third quarter.

Lease operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.6 million compared to $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2022. Included in the third quarter was a $1.4 million non-cash write-off associated with the Company's joint development agreement with Petroleum & Independent Exploration, LLC and related entities ("PIE").

Production and ad valorem taxes for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.8 million versus $1.1 million for third quarter 2022. Primarily driving the sequential decrease was lower product revenues.

General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation expense, was $2.7 million, or $13.65 per Boe, in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus $2.0 million, or $9.93 per Boe, for the third quarter of 2022.

Other income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.3 million compared to other expense of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Included in the third quarter was a non-cash $1.4 million settlement related to the purchase of Empire's New Mexico assets.

Empire recorded a net loss for the fourth quarter of $2.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, versus net income of $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022. Contributing to the sequential decrease was lower overall net sales volumes and realized pricing and a $0.9 million impairment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2022 associated with the Company's Louisiana properties. In addition, included in third quarter net income was the previously discussed non-cash $1.4 million PIE write-off and non-cash $1.4 million settlement related to the purchase of the Company's New Mexico assets.

The Company posted adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, versus adjusted net income of $3.7 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, with the decrease substantially due to lower realized pricing and net sales during the fourth quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2022, with the decrease substantially due to lower realized pricing and net sales during the fourth quarter.

CAPITAL SPENDING, BALANCE SHEET & LIQUIDITY

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, the Company invested approximately $14 million in capital expenditures, including approximately $3 million related to acquisitions. Non-acquisition spending of approximate $11 million was primarily related to well enhancement projects in North Dakota and non-operated drilling.

Total liquidity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 was $12.2 million, including $11.9 million of cash and $0.3 million available on the Company's Credit Facility. As of December 31, 2022, the Company had total debt of $7.2 million and working capital of $5.1 million, which was almost five times higher than its working capital position of $1.1 million at December 31, 2021. The Company reduced debt 16% from $8.6 million at year-end 2021 to $7.2 million at year-end 2022. Empire remains squarely focused on continuing to execute on its proven strategy to remain financially conservative as it evaluates additional opportunities to prudently invest in its current business and expand through targeted acquisitions that provide long-term value for its shareholders.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS FOR FULL YEAR 2022

% Change FY 2022 vs. FY 2022 FY 2021 FY 2021 Net sales (Boe/d) 2,163 1,479 46 % Net sales (Boe) 789,568 539,797 46 % Realized price ($/Boe) $ 67.34 $ 50.95 32 % Revenue ($M) $ 52,887 $ 27,092 95 % Net income (loss) ($M) $ 7,084 $ (18,615 ) n/a Adjusted net income ($M) $ 14,982 $ (6,696 ) n/a Adjusted EBITDA ($M) $ 19,062 $ 5,758 231 %

Net sales for the full year of 2022 were 2,163 Boe/d, including 1,323 barrels of oil per day; 440 barrels of NGLs per day; and 2,399 Mcf/d, or 400 Boe/d, of natural gas. Primarily contributing to the 46% increase from 2021 was a full year impact of the Company's New Mexico properties acquired in May 2021.

Empire reported $52.9 million of revenue for full year 2022 - a 95% increase from $27.1 million for full year 2021. Contributing to the year-over-year growth was the aforementioned net sales volumes growth of 46% and a 32% increase in realized pricing on a Boe basis.

Lease operating expense of $23.6 million and production and ad valorem taxes of $3.9 million were higher for full year 2022 as result of the Company's New Mexico assets acquired in May 2021. Also contributing to increased year-over-year costs was spending associated with workover and lease operating activities in 2022 to support Empire's recompletion and sidetrack well drilling activity in North Dakota.

General and administrative expenses, excluding share-based compensation, was $9.6 million, or $12.18 per Boe, for full year 2022 versus $7.0 million, or $12.89 per Boe, for full year 2021.

Interest expense for full year 2022 was $0.5 million compared to $8.6 million for 2021. Included in 2021 was approximately $7.0 million related to interest and amortization of debt issuance costs for convertible notes issued in 2021 that were fully converted prior to December 31, 2021.

Empire posted net income for full year 2022 of $7.1 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, versus a net loss of $18.6 million, or $1.27 per share, for full year 2021. The Company generated adjusted income for full year 2022 of $15.0 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, versus an adjusted net loss of $6.7 million, or $0.46 per share, for 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA grew to $19.1 million for full year 2022 from $5.8 million for 2021.

YEAR-END 2022 PROVED RESERVES

The Company's year-end 2022 SEC proved reserves were 13.2 MMBoe compared to 10.4 MMBoe at year-end 2021 - a 27% increase year-over-year. Empire recorded reserve additions of 2.2 MMBoe for revisions of previous estimates, 0.7 MMBoe for acquisitions, and 0.7 MMBoe for extensions, discoveries and improved recovery. Partially offsetting the overall increase was 0.8 MMBoe of production.

Year-end 2022 SEC proved reserves were comprised of approximately 67% crude oil, 17% natural gas liquids, and 16% natural gas. At year end, 100% of 2022 proved reserves were classified as proved developed.

Oil (MMBbls) Gas (MMcf) NGLs (a) MBOE Balance, December 31, 2020 3,661 971 3,823 Acquisition of Reserves 5,634 10,533 7,390 Revisions (617 ) 251 (576 ) Extensions 150 51 159 Divestiture of Reserves (47 ) 27 (42 ) Production (333 ) (625 ) (437 ) Balance, December 31, 2021 8,448 11,208 87 10,404 Acquisition of Reserves 650 205 61 745 Revisions (350 ) 1,834 2,248 2,203 Extensions 561 566 27 682 Production (483 ) (876 ) (161 ) (790 ) Balance, December 31, 2022 8,826 12,937 2,262 13,244 (a) The Company did not present NGLs separately in 2021.

The standardized measure of the Company's reported SEC proved reserves, discounted at 10%, at year-end 2022 was $147.7 million, up 57% from $93.9 million at the end of 2021. As of December 31 for each year:

2022 2021 Future cash inflows $ 941,172,544 $ 627,654,125 Future production costs (509,154,924 ) (362,254,813 ) Future development costs (55,901,780) (33,021,749 ) Future income tax expense (90,724,632 ) (30,614,383 Future net cash flows 285,391,208 201,763,180 10% annual discount for estimated timing of cash flows (137,723,795 ) (107,911,087 ) Standardized measure $ 147,667,413 $ 93,852,093

The 12-month average prices were adjusted to reflect applicable transportation and quality differentials on a well-by-well basis to arrive at realized sales prices used to estimate the properties' reserves. The prices for the properties' reserves were as follows:

2022 2021 Oil (BBl) $ 91.14 $ 64.31 Natural gas (MMBtu) $ 4.23 $ 7.34 * * Pricing includes revenue received from NGL sales as well as natural gas.

Changes in the Standardized Measure of Discounted Future Net Cash Flows at 10% per annum are as follows as of December 31 for each year:

2022 2021 Beginning of year $ 93,852,093 20,770,080 Net change in prices and production costs 24,651,555 13,080,689 Net change in future development costs (7,141,431 ) 782,210 Oil and gas net revenue (21,418,327 ) (10,587,395 ) Extensions 11,037,719 5,026,479 Acquisition of reserves 12,043,912 90,104,017 Divestiture of reserves -- (318,813 ) Revisions of previous quantity estimates 46,871,217 (3,794,860 ) Net change in taxes (32,133,473 ) (15,544,094 ) Accretion of discount 10,939,619 2,077,008 Changes in timing and other 8,964,529 7,743,228 End of year $ 147,667,413 93,852,093

UPDATED PRESENTATION AND ADDITIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

In addition to an updated Company presentation, an audio recording of management's additional comments related to its business and outlook will be posted on Wednesday, April 5 to the Company's website under the Investors Relations section.

ABOUT EMPIRE PETROLEUM

Empire Petroleum Corporation is a publicly traded, Tulsa-based oil and gas company with current producing assets in Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Montana, and New Mexico. Management is focused on organic growth and targeted acquisitions of proved developed assets with synergies with its existing portfolio of wells. More information about Empire can be found at www.empirepetroleumcorp.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitations, statements with respect to the Company's estimates, strategy and prospects. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and its other filings with the SEC. Readers and investors are cautioned that the Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to acquire productive oil and/or gas properties or to successfully drill and complete oil and/or gas wells on such properties, general economic conditions both domestically and abroad, and other risks and uncertainties related to the conduct of business by the Company. Other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Oil Sales $ 9,731,245 $ 11,501,521 $ 8,444,212 $ 44,978,554 $ 22,326,289 Gas Sales (1) 802,425 1,526,148 957,679 4,534,370 2,288,481 Natural Gas Liquids ("NGLs") Sales (1) 457,504 945,317 1,312,985 3,659,451 2,888,747 Total Product Revenues 10,991,174 13,972,986 10,714,876 53,172,375 27,503,517 Other 30,552 22,921 20,591 102,429 174,609 Gain (Loss) on Derivatives (294,190 ) 42,474 (13,961 ) (387,930 ) (586,181 ) Total Revenue 10,727,536 14,038,381 10,721,506 52,886,874 27,091,945 Costs and Expenses: Lease Operating Expense 6,602,984 7,751,755 6,498,888 23,584,039 13,283,758 Production and Ad Valorem Taxes 792,141 1,112,246 835,964 3,943,466 2,102,772 Depletion, Depreciation & Amortization 519,403 539,543 476,868 1,949,191 2,502,275 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 348,799 342,619 332,841 1,357,906 1,214,479 Impairment 936,620 - - 936,620 - General and Administrative 3,743,598 2,850,059 2,421,556 12,331,489 8,462,031 Total Cost and Expenses 12,943,545 12,596,222 10,566,117 44,102,711 27,565,315 Operating Income (Loss) (2,216,009 ) 1,442,159 155,389 8,784,163 (473,370 ) Other Income and (Expense): Other Income (Expense) 297,165 (1,100,888 ) 218,838 (981,595 ) 409,225 Interest Expense (161,777 ) (125,330 ) (1,227,586 ) (509,540 ) (8,600,699 ) Convertible Debt Modification Inducement Expense - - - - (2,276,813 ) Loss on Convertible Debt Redemption Option - - (3,169,201 ) - (3,169,201 ) Loss on Embedded Conversion Option - - (4,597,035 ) - (4,504,104 ) Income (Loss) before Taxes (2,080,621 ) 215,941 (8,619,595 ) 7,293,028 (18,614,962 ) Income Tax (Provision) Benefit (208,898 ) - - (208,898 ) - Net Income (Loss) $ (2,289,519 ) $ 215,941 $ (8,619,595 ) $ 7,084,130 $ (18,614,962 ) Net Income (Loss) per Common Share: Basic $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.34 $ (1.27 ) Diluted $ (0.10 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.46 ) $ 0.30 $ (1.27 ) Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 22,037,872 21,651,383 18,627,300 21,003,563 14,630,168 Diluted 22,037,872 24,065,485 18,627,300 23,387,646 14,630,168 (1) September 2022 and December 2021 amounts reflect reclassifications of gathering and processing costs from lease operating expense to conform to December 2022 presentation.

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Operating Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Production Volumes: Oil (Bbl) 121,592 123,804 112,378 482,818 333,158 Natural gas (Mcf) 221,818 231,522 242,874 875,647 622,474 Natural gas liquids (Bbl) 39,151 42,989 41,020 160,809 102,893 Total (Boe) 197,712 205,380 193,877 789,568 539,797 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 2,149 2,232 2,107 2,163 1,479 Average Price per Unit: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 80.03 $ 92.90 $ 75.14 $ 93.16 $ 67.01 Natural gas ($/Mcf) $ 3.62 $ 6.59 $ 3.94 $ 5.18 $ 3.68 Natural gas liquids ($/Bbl) $ 11.69 $ 21.99 $ 32.01 $ 22.76 $ 28.08 Total ($/Boe) $ 55.59 $ 68.03 $ 55.27 $ 67.34 $ 50.95 Operating Costs and Expenses per Boe: Lease operating expense $ 33.40 $ 37.74 $ 33.52 $ 29.87 $ 24.61 Production and ad valorem taxes $ 4.01 $ 5.42 $ 4.31 $ 4.99 $ 3.90 Depreciation, depletion, amortization and accretion $ 4.39 $ 4.30 $ 4.18 $ 4.19 $ 6.89 General & administrative (including share-based compensation) $ 18.93 $ 13.88 $ 12.49 $ 15.62 $ 15.68 General & administrative (excluding share-based compensation) $ 13.65 $ 9.93 $ 6.84 $ 12.18 $ 12.89

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 11,944,442 $ 3,611,871 Accounts Receivable 7,780,239 7,733,905 Derivative Instruments 121,584 55,242 Inventory - Oil in Tanks 1,840,274 1,037,880 Prepaids 1,048,434 679,122 Total Current Assets 22,734,973 13,118,020 Property and Equipment: Oil and Natural Gas Properties, Successful Efforts 63,986,339 46,914,326 Less: Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Impairment (20,116,696 ) (17,525,918 ) Total Oil and Gas Properties, Net 43,869,643 29,388,408 Other Property and Equipment, Net 1,441,529 1,288,611 Total Property and Equipment, Net 45,311,172 30,677,019 Derivative Instruments - Long Term - 194,018 Sinking Fund 2,779,000 4,810,000 Utility and Other Deposits 719,930 1,290,594 TOTAL ASSETS $ 71,545,075 $ 50,089,651 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 5,843,366 $ 4,329,535 Accrued Expenses 9,461,010 5,844,184 Current Portion of Lease Liability 256,975 180,105 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt 2,059,309 1,700,663 Total Current Liabilities 17,620,660 12,054,487 Long-Term Debt 4,063,115 6,117,091 Long-Term Note Payable - PIE 1,076,987 797,010 Long Term Lease Liability 547,692 646,311 Asset Retirement Obligations 25,000,740 20,640,599 Total Liabilities 48,309,194 40,255,498 Stockholders' Equity: Series A Preferred Stock - $.001 Par Value, 10,000,000 Shares Authorized, 6 and 0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively - - Common Stock - $.001 Par Value 190,000,000 Shares Authorized, 22,093,503 and 19,840,648 Shares Issued and Outstanding, Respectively 81,615 79,362 Additional Paid-in Capital 75,303,479 68,988,134 Accumulated Deficit (52,149,213 ) (59,233,343 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 23,235,881 9,834,153 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 71,545,075 $ 50,089,651

EMPIRE PETROLEUM CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) $ (2,289,519 ) $ 215,941 $ (8,619,595 ) $ 7,084,130 $ (18,614,962 ) Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities: Stock Compensation and Issuances 1,043,929 809,641 1,095,970 2,716,752 1,502,220 Amortization of Right of Use Assets 128,613 44,627 82,683 263,847 137,046 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 519,403 539,543 476,868 1,949,191 2,502,275 Accretion of Asset Retirement Obligation 348,799 342,619 332,841 1,357,906 1,214,479 Impairment 936,620 - - 936,620 - Loss on Settlement of Asset Retirement Obligations - - - 181,386 - Loss on XTO Final Settlement - 1,448,363 - 1,448,363 - PIE-Related Expense - 1,399,030 - 1,399,030 - Amortization of Loan Issue Costs - - - - 14,587 Right to Buy Issuance Costs - - - - 989,115 Loss on Embedded Conversion Option - - 4,597,035 - 4,504,104 Amortization of Discount on Convertible Notes - - 1,057,084 - 7,727,213 Loss on Extinguishemt of Debt - - 3,169,201 - 3,169,201 Convertible Debt Modification Inducement Expense - - - - 2,276,813 Stock Issued for Interest Expense Payment - - 55,073 - 296,127 Forgiveness of Payroll Protection Plan Loan - - (106,850 ) - (267,550 ) Change in Operating Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable (2,116,239 ) 1,417,093 (916,187 ) (1,812,230 ) (6,482,271 ) Derivative Instruments 278,741 (126,400 ) (141,066 ) 127,676 (255,009 ) Inventory, Oil in Tanks (234,917 ) (412,768 ) 174,637 (802,394 ) (506,571 ) Prepaids, Current (323,950 ) (184,958 ) (20,299 ) (369,312 ) 95,371 Other Long Term Assets and Liabilities (612,463 ) 39,033 (481,737 ) (568,690 ) (488,544 ) Accounts Payable 2,991,255 (1,459,997 ) (116,467 ) 526,682 2,210,285 Accrued Expenses 2,478,344 (208,689 ) 1,900,700 3,616,826 3,146,353 Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities 3,148,616 3,863,078 2,539,891 18,055,783 3,170,282 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition of Oil and Natural Gas Properties (497,613 ) - (1,675,726 ) (2,702,613 ) (19,545,505 ) Additions to Oil and Natural Gas Properties (8,658,811 ) (276,024 ) - (10,161,711 ) - Purchase of Other Fixed Assets (3,442 ) (189,179 ) 287,802 (311,229 ) (220,769 ) Cash Paid for Right of Use Assets (133,690 ) (44,009 ) (140,604 ) (268,934 ) (140,604 ) Sinking Fund Deposit 2,671,000 - (480,000 ) 2,031,000 (4,810,000 ) Net Cash Used In Investing Activities (6,622,556 ) (509,212 ) (2,008,528 ) (11,413,487 ) (24,716,878 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Proceeds from Debt Issued - - (106,850 ) - 19,493,000 Principal Payments of Debt (315,673 ) (461,779 ) (347,246 ) (1,699,840 ) (5,893,984 ) Proceeds from Stock and Warrant Issuance - - 240,245 - 11,294,906 Proceeds from Option and Warrant Exercise 212 405,220 - 3,390,115 - Paycheck Protection Program Loan Proceeds - - 106,850 - 106,850 Net Cash Provided By (Used In) Financing Activities (315,461 ) (56,559 ) (107,001 ) 1,690,275 25,000,772 Net Change in Cash (3,789,401 ) 3,297,307 424,362 8,332,571 3,454,176 Cash - Beginning of Period 15,733,842 12,436,535 3,187,509 3,611,871 157,695 Cash - End of Period $ 11,944,441 $ 15,733,842 $ 3,611,871 $ 11,944,442 $ 3,611,871

Empire Petroleum Corporation

Non-GAAP Information

Certain financial information included in Empire's financial results are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include "Adjusted Net Income (Loss)", "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current periods to prior periods.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,289,519 ) $ 215,941 $ (8,619,595 ) $ 7,084,130 $ (18,614,962 ) Adjusted for: Stock compensation and issuances 1,043,929 809,641 1,095,970 2,716,752 1,502,220 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 278,741 (126,400 ) (141,066 ) 127,676 (255,009 ) Write off of JDA note receivable - 1,399,030 - 1,399,030 - XTO final settlement - noncash - 1,448,363 - 1,448,363 - Impairment cost 936,620 - - 936,620 - Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit 180,040 - - 1,269,358 - Convertible debt modification inducement expense - - - - 2,276,813 Loss on convertible debt redemption option - - 3,169,201 - 3,169,201 Loss on conversion option - - 4,597,035 - 4,504,104 Right to buy issuance costs - - - - 989,115 Forgiveness of PPP loan - - (106,850 ) - (267,550 ) Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 149,811 $ 3,746,575 $ (5,305 ) $ 14,981,929 $ (6,696,068 ) Diluted Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 24,436,817 24,065,485 18,627,300 23,387,646 14,630,168 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share $ 0.01 $ 0.16 $ (0.00 ) $ 0.64 $ (0.46 )

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) plus net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization ("DD&A"), accretion, amortization of loan issuance costs, right of use assets and discount on convertible notes, income tax (benefit) expense, and other non-cash items.

Company management believes this presentation is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Empire's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income (Loss) $ (2,289,519 ) $ 215,941 $ (8,619,595 ) $ 7,084,130 $ (18,614,962 ) Add Back: Interest Expense 161,777 125,330 1,227,586 509,540 8,600,699 DD&A 519,403 539,543 476,868 1,949,191 2,502,275 Accretion 348,799 342,619 332,841 1,357,906 1,214,479 Impairment cost 936,620 - - 936,620 - Amortization of right of use assets 128,613 44,627 82,683 263,847 137,046 EBITDA $ (194,307 ) $ 1,268,060 $ (6,499,617 ) $ 12,101,234 $ (6,160,463 ) Consideration of noncash items: Stock compensation and issuances 1,043,929 809,641 1,095,970 2,716,752 1,502,220 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 278,741 (126,400 ) (141,066 ) 127,676 (255,009 ) Write off of JDA note receivable - 1,399,030 - 1,399,030 - XTO final settlement - noncash - 1,448,363 - 1,448,363 - Settlement and fees related to Texas sales tax audit 180,040 - - 1,269,358 - Convertible debt modification inducement expense - - - - 2,276,813 Loss on convertible debt redemption option - - 3,169,201 - 3,169,201 Loss on conversion option - - 4,597,035 - 4,504,104 Right to buy issuance costs - - - - 989,115 Forgiveness of PPP loan - - (106,850 ) - (267,550 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,308,403 $ 4,798,694 $ 2,114,673 $ 19,062,413 $ 5,758,431

