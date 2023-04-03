RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC), a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation's digital transformation across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 3, 2023.

"Our results in the quarter and for the fiscal year reflect sound execution of our strategy to deliver excellence for our customers and value for our shareholders," said Nazzic Keene, SAIC Chief Executive Officer. "We believe that our continued new business development success and recent portfolio actions position us well to deliver profitable growth in the coming years."

"The sale of our Logistics & Supply Chain Management business is an important step for SAIC as we look to further align the portfolio to our GTA areas of focus with strong customer demand and accretive returns for shareholders," said Prabu Natarajan, SAIC Chief Financial Officer. "The transaction will allow us to reach our target leverage of 3.0x faster, provides balance sheet flexibility and permits increased return of capital to shareholders."

Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2023: Summary Operating Results

Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 Percent change January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 Percent change January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,968 10 % $ 1,782 $ 7,704 4 % $ 7,394 Operating income 118 39 % 85 501 8 % 462 Operating income as a percentage of revenues 6.0 % 120 bps 4.8 % 6.5 % 30 bps 6.2 % Adjusted operating income(1) 131 24 % 106 526 1 % 519 Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenues 6.7 % 80 bps 5.9 % 6.8 % -20 bps 7.0 % Net income attributable to common stockholders 74 72 % 43 300 8 % 277 EBITDA(1) 160 28 % 125 658 4 % 630 EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 8.1 % 110 bps 7.0 % 8.5 % - bps 8.5 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 171 17 % 146 680 (1 )% 686 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 8.7 % 50 bps 8.2 % 8.8 % -50 bps 9.3 % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 76 % $ 0.76 $ 5.38 13 % $ 4.77 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.04 36 % $ 1.50 $ 7.55 4 % $ 7.27 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145 41 % $ 103 $ 532 3 % $ 518 Free cash flow(1) $ 148 57 % $ 94 $ 457 (2 )% $ 467

The Company utilizes a 52/53 week fiscal year ending on the Friday closest to January 31, with fiscal quarters typically consisting of 13 weeks. Fiscal year 2023 consisted of 53 weeks with the extra week occurring in the fourth quarter, while fiscal year 2022 consisted of 52 weeks.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 5 for information about this measure.

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Revenues for the quarter increased $186 million compared to the prior year quarter primarily due to five additional working days in the current year period and ramp up on new and existing contracts, partially offset by contract completions. Excluding the estimated impact of the additional five working days in the current year period, revenues increased by approximately 1.9%.

Operating income as a percentage of revenues increased to 6.0% for the quarter as compared to 4.8% in the comparable prior year period primarily due to improved profitability across our contract portfolio and lower acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by higher restructuring costs.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) as a percentage of revenues for the quarter was 8.7%, compared to 8.2% for the prior year quarter due to improved profitability across our contract portfolio, partially offset by lower net favorable changes in contract estimates.

Diluted earnings per share for the quarter was $1.34 compared to $0.76 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $2.04 for the quarter compared to $1.50 in the prior year quarter. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the quarter decreased to 55.3 million shares from 57.4 million during the prior year quarter.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary Results

Revenues for the fiscal year increased $310 million compared to the prior year, due to ramp up on new and existing contracts, four additional working days in the current year period, and the acquisition of Halfaker and Associates, LLC (Halfaker) (approximately $72 million), partially offset by contract completions and lower net favorable changes in contract estimates. Adjusting for the impact of acquired and divested revenues and the estimated impact of the additional four working days in fiscal year 2023, revenues grew approximately 1.5%.

Operating income as a percentage of revenues for the fiscal year was 6.5%, an increase from 6.2% of revenues in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to improved profitability across our contract portfolio and lower acquisition and integration costs, partially offset by higher restructuring costs and lower net favorable changes in contract estimates.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) as a percentage of revenues for the fiscal year decreased to 8.8%, compared to 9.3% in the prior fiscal year. The decrease was driven by lower net favorable changes in contract estimates and higher indirect expenses, partially offset by improved profitability across our contract portfolio.

Diluted earnings per share for the year was $5.38 compared to $4.77 in the prior year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) was $7.55 for the year compared to $7.27 in the prior year. The weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the year decreased to 55.8 million shares from 58.1 million shares during the prior year.

Cash Generation and Capital Deployment

Total cash flows provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter were $145 million, an increase of $42 million compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to the timing of collections and other changes in working capital and higher net earnings, partially offset by tax payments associated with Section 174 of the Internal Revenue Code (Code) and the second installment of the deferred payroll taxes allowed under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act paid in the current year period.

Total cash flows provided by operating activities for the year were $532 million, an increase of $14 million from the prior year, primarily due to higher cash provided by the Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA) Facility with MUFG Bank, LTD, the timing of collections and other changes in working capital, partially offset by tax payments associated with Section 174 of the Code and cash payments during the year associated with certain change in control provisions related to the acquisition of Halfaker.

During the quarter, SAIC deployed $83 million of capital, consisting of $56 million of share repurchases in accordance with established repurchase plans, $20 million in cash dividends to shareholders, and $7 million of capital expenditures. For the year, SAIC deployed $353 million of capital, consisting of share repurchases of $245 million (approximately 2.6 million shares) in accordance with established repurchase plans, cash dividends of $83 million to shareholders, and $25 million of capital expenditures.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 5 for information about this measure.

Quarterly Dividend Declared

As previously announced, subsequent to fiscal year-end, the Company's Board of Directors (Board of Directors) declared a cash dividend of $0.37 per share of the Company's common stock payable on April 28, 2023 to stockholders of record on April 14, 2023. SAIC intends to continue paying dividends on a quarterly basis, although the declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements and other factors.

Backlog and Contract Awards

Net bookings for the quarter were approximately $1.3 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 0.7. Net bookings for the year were approximately $7.4 billion, which reflects a book-to-bill ratio of approximately 1.0.

SAIC's estimated backlog at the end of fiscal year 2023 was approximately $23.8 billion of which $3.6 billion was funded.

SAIC was awarded the following contracts during the quarter:

Notable New Business Awards:

U.S. Army Enterprise Service Desk: SAIC was awarded a contract to continue providing software development and management services for the U.S. Army Enterprise Service Desk (AESD). The single-award indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract has an estimated ceiling value of $757 million. Under this contract, SAIC will continue existing AESD operations, optimize Army Enterprise Service Management Framework (AESMF) service delivery processes, and expand the functionality provided by the software as a service (SaaS) environment via optional capabilities. SAIC will also migrate legacy information technology (IT) service management systems to a modern IT Service Management platform using ServiceNow®. Additionally, SAIC will provide service desk solutions to include service desk support for voice, messaging, video teleconferencing, computing, network infrastructure, customer support and information assurance support to the U.S. Army.

U.S. Department of State: SAIC was awarded a twenty four month contract extension, valued at approximately $350 million, to continue providing engineering and design services, security, and operation and maintenance services for critical IT infrastructure for the U.S. Department of State.

U.S Transportation Command: SAIC was selected by the United States Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) to modernize the organization's IT management systems, infuse the latest innovations into enterprise IT and introduce IT as-a-service models. The single-award IDIQ Managed Information Technology Services (MITS) contract has a value of approximately $150 million over five years.

Notable Recompete Awards:

U.S. Navy Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks: SAIC was awarded a $349 million contract by the U.S. Navy to continue supporting In-Service Engineering Agent (ISEA) functions for Afloat and Ashore Tactical Networks (TACNET). Under the five-year, single-award IDIQ contract, SAIC will continue to provide management, engineering, technical, integrated logistics, configuration management, and life cycle support for afloat and ashore TACNET and command, control, communications, computers, and intelligence systems.

Notable Space and Intelligence Community Awards:

U.S. Space and Intelligence Community: SAIC was awarded approximately $460 million of contract awards by space and intelligence community organizations during the quarter. These awards represent a combination of new business and recompetes.

Other Notable News

SAIC Cloud Survey Highlights Federal Government's Challenges and Successes with Multi-Cloud Services and Solutions: SAIC announced findings from an independent survey of defense and civilian federal government employees identifying the current status, challenges and success in implementation and utilization of cloud, DevSecOps and artificial intelligence. Commissioned by and conducted by Market Connections, a portfolio platform of GovExec, the survey polled IT and business influencers and decision makers in the federal government regarding IT and digital services within their agencies.

SAIC Receives Big Innovation Award for Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems: SAIC was named a 2023 Business Intelligence Group's (BIG) Innovation Award Winner for its Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (CUAS) solution. The annual BIG Innovation Award recognizes organizations, products and people that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways. SAIC's CUAS was developed to safeguard against the threats drones pose to defense and civilian infrastructures using CUAS architectures comprised of sensors and effectors within scalable, platform-agnostic command and control capabilities.

Agreement to Sell Logistics & Supply Chain Management Business

On March 23, 2023, SAIC executed a definitive agreement to sell its logistics and supply chain management business to ASRC Federal Holding Company, LLC (ASRC Federal), a subsidiary of Arctic Slope Regional Corporation, for $350 million of pre-tax cash proceeds. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal year 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the receipt of required regulatory approvals, and is expected to result in a gain. The Company's updated guidance for fiscal year 2024 included below assumes approximately one quarter of financial contribution from the logistics and supply chain management business.

Forfeiture Support Associates Joint Venture

Effective on February 4, 2023, an amendment to the existing Forfeiture Support Associates (FSA) joint venture operating agreement resulted in the Company no longer controlling FSA. Accordingly, the Company will no longer consolidate FSA into its operations and will account for the arrangement as an equity method investment beginning in fiscal year 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2024 is being provided. The table below summarizes fiscal year 2024 guidance and represents our views as of April 3, 2023.

PRIOR Estimated Impacts Estimated Impacts CURRENT Fiscal Year from L&SCM sale, from Operating Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance FSA, and Section 174 Performance 2024 Guidance Revenue $7.6B - $7.8B Less $650M(2) Plus $50M - $100M $7.05B - $7.20B Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) ~9% Plus 0.3%(3) - 9.2% - 9.4% Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) Not Provided - - $6.80 - $7.00 Free Cash Flow(1) ~$560M Less $100M(4) Plus $0M - $20M $460M - $480M (1)Non-GAAP measure, see Schedule 5 for information about this measure (2)$650M consists of approximately $500M related to L&SCM divestiture and approximately $150M related to JV deconsolidation (3)L&SCM divestiture expected to contribute 0.2%; JV deconsolidation expected to contribute 0.1% (4)Cash taxes primarily due to Section 174 of the Code represents $70M with L&SCM divestiture and JV deconsolidation the remaining $30M

GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliation

The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS to GAAP diluted EPS or adjusted EBITDA margin to GAAP net income due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliation, including, but not limited to, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and integration costs, and restructuring and impairment costs. As a result, the Company is not able to forecast GAAP diluted EPS or GAAP net income with reasonable certainty. The variability of the above charges may have an unpredictable and potentially significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at www.saic.com or on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Schedule 1: SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 (in millions, except per share amounts) Revenues $ 1,968 $ 1,782 $ 7,704 $ 7,394 Cost of revenues 1,746 1,585 6,816 6,535 Selling, general and administrative expenses 102 92 374 344 Acquisition and integration costs 2 20 13 56 Other operating income - - - (3 ) Operating income 118 85 501 462 Interest expense 33 26 120 105 Other (income) expense, net - 2 6 (1 ) Income before income taxes 85 57 375 358 Provision for income taxes (10 ) (13 ) (72 ) (79 ) Net income $ 75 $ 44 $ 303 $ 279 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1 1 3 2 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 74 $ 43 $ 300 $ 277 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding: Basic 54.6 56.8 55.3 57.6 Diluted 55.3 57.4 55.8 58.1 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.36 $ 0.76 $ 5.42 $ 4.81 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.76 $ 5.38 $ 4.77

Schedule 2: SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 (in millions) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 109 $ 106 Receivables, net 936 1,015 Inventory, prepaid expenses and other current assets 152 142 Total current assets 1,197 1,263 Goodwill 2,911 2,913 Intangible assets, net 1,009 1,132 Property, plant, and equipment, net 92 100 Operating lease right of use assets 158 209 Other assets 176 129 Total assets $ 5,543 $ 5,746 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 767 $ 840 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 328 364 Long-term debt, current portion 31 148 Total current liabilities 1,126 1,352 Long-term debt, net of current portion 2,343 2,370 Operating lease liabilities 152 192 Other long-term liabilities 218 203 Equity: Total common stockholders' equity 1,694 1,619 Non-controlling interest 10 10 Total stockholders' equity 1,704 1,629 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 5,543 $ 5,746

Schedule 3: SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION CONDENSED AND CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 (in millions) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 75 $ 44 $ 303 $ 279 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39 42 157 165 Amortization of off-market customer contracts (2 ) (3 ) (14 ) (33 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 1 1 9 7 Deferred income taxes 12 18 (17 ) 59 Stock-based compensation expense 13 11 48 46 Gain on divestitures - - - (2 ) Impairment of assets 4 8 4 18 Increase (decrease) resulting from changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of the effect of the acquisitions: Receivables 123 92 79 (31 ) Inventory, prepaid expenses, and other current assets (17 ) (14 ) (10 ) 14 Other assets 1 5 6 (3 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (47 ) (17 ) (9 ) 30 Accrued payroll and employee benefits (68 ) (35 ) (36 ) 10 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (2 ) 1 (3 ) 5 Other long-term liabilities 13 (50 ) 15 (46 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 145 103 532 518 Cash flows from investing activities: Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (7 ) (9 ) (25 ) (36 ) Purchases of marketable securities (2 ) (4 ) (7 ) (9 ) Sales of marketable securities 1 2 4 6 Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (8 ) - (255 ) Proceeds from divestitures - - - 8 Other (5 ) (1 ) (8 ) (6 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13 ) (20 ) (36 ) (292 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Dividend payments to stockholders (20 ) (21 ) (83 ) (86 ) Principal payments on borrowings (210 ) (35 ) (990 ) (119 ) Issuances of stock 4 4 16 16 Stock repurchased and retired or withheld for taxes on equity awards (59 ) (72 ) (267 ) (226 ) Proceeds from borrowings 210 - 840 116 Debt issuance costs - - (6 ) - Distributions to non-controlling interest (1 ) (1 ) (3 ) (2 ) Net cash used in financing activities (76 ) (125 ) (493 ) (301 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 56 (42 ) 3 (75 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 62 157 115 190 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 118 $ 115 $ 118 $ 115

Schedule 4: SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION BACKLOG (Unaudited) The estimated value of our total backlog as of the dates presented was: February 3, 2023 October 28, 2022 January 28, 2022 (in millions) Funded backlog $ 3,554 $ 4,019 $ 3,491 Negotiated unfunded backlog 20,248 20,413 20,601 Total backlog $ 23,802 $ 24,432 $ 24,092

Backlog represents the estimated amount of future revenues to be recognized under negotiated contracts and task orders as work is performed and excludes contract awards which have been protested by competitors until the protest is resolved in our favor. SAIC segregates backlog into two categories, funded backlog and negotiated unfunded backlog. Funded backlog for contracts with government agencies primarily represents contracts for which funding is appropriated less revenues previously recognized on these contracts, and does not include the unfunded portion of contracts where funding is incrementally appropriated or authorized by the U.S. government and other customers even though the contract may call for performance over a number of years. Funded backlog for contracts with non-government agencies represents the estimated value of contracts which may cover multiple future years under which SAIC is obligated to perform, less revenues previously recognized on these contracts. Negotiated unfunded backlog represents the estimated future revenues to be earned from negotiated contracts for which funding has not been appropriated or authorized, and unexercised priced contract options. Negotiated unfunded backlog does not include any estimate of future potential task orders expected to be awarded under indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ), U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) schedules or other master agreement contract vehicles.

Schedule 5: SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) This schedule describes the non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release. While we believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in evaluating our financial information, they should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute for financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations, definitions, and how we believe these measures are useful to management and investors are provided below. Other companies may define similar measures differently. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Operating Income Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 (in millions) Net income $ 75 $ 44 $ 303 $ 279 Interest expense and loss on sale of receivables 37 26 128 107 Interest income (1 ) - (2 ) - Provision for income taxes 10 13 72 79 Depreciation and amortization 39 42 157 165 EBITDA(1) $ 160 $ 125 $ 658 $ 630 EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 8.1 % 7.0 % 8.5 % 8.5 % Acquisition and integration costs 2 20 13 56 Restructuring and impairment costs 17 1 24 2 Depreciation included in acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs (2 ) - (3 ) (1 ) Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs (6 ) - (12 ) (1 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 171 $ 146 $ 680 $ 686 Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues 8.7 % 8.2 % 8.8 % 9.3 % Operating income $ 118 $ 85 $ 501 $ 462 Operating income as a percentage of revenues 6.0 % 4.8 % 6.5 % 6.2 % Acquisition and integration costs 2 20 13 56 Restructuring and impairment costs 17 1 24 2 Recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs (6 ) - (12 ) (1 ) Adjusted operating income(1) $ 131 $ 106 $ 526 $ 519 Adjusted operating income as a percentage of revenues 6.7 % 5.9 % 6.8 % 7.0 %

EBITDA is a performance measure that is calculated by taking net income and excluding interest and loss on sale of receivables, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income are performance measures that exclude acquisition and integration costs, impairments, restructuring costs, and any other material non-recurring costs that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The recovery of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs relate to costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. We believe that these performance measures provide management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 5 (continued): SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Adjusted diluted earnings per share Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.34 $ 0.76 $ 5.38 $ 4.77 Acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs, divided by diluted 'weighted-average number of shares outstanding' (WASO) 0.24 0.36 0.45 0.98 Tax effect of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs, divided by diluted WASO (0.03 ) (0.07 ) (0.09 ) (0.19 ) Net effect of acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs, divided by diluted WASO 0.21 0.29 0.36 0.79 Amortization of intangible assets, divided by diluted WASO 0.56 0.59 2.24 2.20 Tax effect of amortization of intangible assets, divided by diluted WASO (0.07 ) (0.14 ) (0.43 ) (0.49 ) Net effect of amortization of intangible assets, divided by diluted WASO 0.49 0.45 1.81 1.71 Adjusted diluted earnings per share(1) $ 2.04 $ 1.50 $ 7.55 $ 7.27

Adjusted diluted earnings per share is a performance measure that excludes acquisition and integration costs, impairments, restructuring costs, and any other material non-recurring costs that we do not consider to be indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The acquisition and integration costs relate to the Company's acquisitions. The acquisition and integration costs and restructuring and impairment costs are net of the portion of costs recovered through the Company's indirect rates in accordance with Cost Accounting Standards. Adjusted diluted earnings per share also excludes amortization of intangible assets because we do not have a history of significant acquisition activity, we do not acquire businesses on a predictable cycle, and the amount of an acquisition's purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the related amortization term are unique to each acquisition. We believe that this performance measure provides management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our ongoing operating performance and may provide greater visibility in understanding the long-term financial performance of the Company.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

Schedule 5 (continued): SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (Unaudited) Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Year Ended February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 February 3, 2023 January 28, 2022 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 145 $ 103 $ 532 $ 518 Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment (7 ) (9 ) (25 ) (36 ) Cash used (provided) by MARPA Facility 10 - (50 ) (15 ) Free cash flow(1) $ 148 $ 94 $ 457 $ 467

FY24 Guidance (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $490M to $510M Expenditures for property, plant, and equipment Approximately $30M Free cash flow(1) $460M to $480M

Free cash flow is calculated by taking cash flows provided by operating activities less expenditures for property, plant, and equipment and less cash flows from our Master Accounts Receivable Purchasing Agreement (MARPA Facility) for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables. Under the MARPA Facility, the Company can sell eligible receivables up to a maximum amount of $300 million. We believe that free cash flow provides management and investors with useful information in assessing trends in our cash flows and in comparing them to other peer companies, many of whom present a similar non-GAAP liquidity measure. This measure should not be considered as a measure of residual cash flow available for discretionary purposes.

(1)Non-GAAP measure, see above for definition.

