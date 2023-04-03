Indian scientists have replaced Spiro-OMeTAD with copper thiocyanate (CuSCN) as a hole-transporting material in a perovskite solar cell. They say that the new precursor can offer the same efficiency levels, while reducing moisture leakage.Researchers at India's Department of Science and Technology have fabricated a perovskite solar cell with a hole-transporting material (HTM) made of copper thiocyanate (CuSCN), which is an inorganic semiconductor with a wide energy bandgap of 3.9 eV. In "Dual-functional inorganic CuSCN for efficient hole extraction and moisture sealing of MAPbI3 perovskite solar ...

