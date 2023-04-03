NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 March 2023 were: 602.53p Capital only 606.77p Including current year income XD Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share buyback of 15,916 Ordinary shares on 31st March 2023, the Company has 100,952,948 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 2,256,916 shares held in Treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.