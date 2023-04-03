Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Everyday People Financial Corp. (TSXV: EPF) ("Everyday People" or the "Company"), a Canadian-based financial services company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Gordon Reykdal as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately. Prior to the appointment, Mr. Reykdal had been serving in the capacity of Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Mr. Reykdal will succeed Remo Mancini, who is retiring from the Board of Directors after having been a director and Chairman of the Board of Directors since Everyday People went public in 2022, and prior thereto, a consultant to the Company in 2021. Mr. Mancini will continue working with the Company in the role of Chairman of EP Homes, a division of Everyday People.

"As Everyday People continues to strengthen its position in the market, we are looking forward to leveraging the expertise and deep industry knowledge that Gordon will bring to the role of Executive Chairman," said Barret Reykdal, CEO of Everyday People. "His contributions to date as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer have been invaluable, evidenced by his 38-years in the consumer financial services sector. We look forward to Gordon's continued contribution of leadership, guidance, and deep understanding of our industry. I would also like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Remo for his professionalism, tireless work and dedication over the last few years and I look forward to continuing our close working relationship."

"I am honored to be appointed as Executive Chairman as it will provide me with the opportunity to make strategic decisions and recommendations that will strengthen our growth trajectory," said Mr. Reykdal. "I look forward to working closely with the Board of Directors to execute on the Company's vision and deliver value to all of our shareholders."

The Company wishes to thank Remo Mancini for his dedication and guidance over the last two years and looks forward to his continued leadership and contributions to the growth and success of EP Homes.

"It has been a privilege to work alongside Gordon these past two years," said Mancini. "He is the right person to serve as Executive Chairman of the Company moving forward, and I am confident that he will make a positive and significant impact during our next phase of growth."

About Everyday People Financial Corp.

Everyday People is a financial services company founded on the belief that everyone deserves access to affordable credit and the opportunity for homeownership. Through its technology driven ecosystem and specialty credit solutions, the Company offers credit and prepaid card programs, homeownership facilitation and payment management services. The Company's mission is to help its clients be their best financial selves with credit products and services that help everyday people add value to their everyday lives.

