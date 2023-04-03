Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has identified numerous future exploration targets from a preliminary analysis of UAV-assisted magnetic and LiDAR surveys on its Lithium Lane properties located near Snow Lake, in the mining friendly province of Manitoba. The surveys were flown by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. (Selkirk, Manitoba) last year and totalled 7,472.7-line km at a flight line azimuth of 070° and a 25 meter flight line spacing.

EarthEx produced 3D magnetic inversion models and advanced 2D data imagery using the high-resolution UAV magnetic data collected from the Lithium Lane properties and these images along with LiDAR imagery provide the basis for an enhanced assessment of lithium pegmatite ground exploration follow-up.

Foremost's President and CEO Jason Barnard comments, "We continue to utilize all available modern scientific technology to find potential pegmatite targets on our Lithium Lane Properties. It's exciting to capture such significant datasets of prospective new structures with assistance from EarthEx Geophysics. The Peg North and Grass River Claim Properties are Manitoba projects that I've been looking forward to furthering exploration since we acquired last year, and receiving these magnetic reports continues my enthusiasm towards these great assets."

Magnetic Discontinuities and LiDAR

A review of the magnetic survey data on each of the four Lithium Lane properties has defined numerous discontinuities in the magnetic fabric as documented by the UAV-assisted survey. These discontinuities are interpreted to reflect geological structures with the potential to provide pathways for lithium-bearing pegmatite and other mineralization. The orientations of the discontinuities are consistent with those of the B1 pegmatite on the Company's Jean Lake property and the Thompson Brothers deposit hosting 11.1 million metric tonnes of indicated and inferred resources at 1% Li20 (lithium oxide).1

Similarly, high resolution LiDAR models of ground elevation or relief on the Lithium Lane properties have also defined many areas with comparable orientations as known spodumene-bearing pegmatite. Both magnetic discontinuities and LiDAR images with appropriate orientations are planned for ground truthing and follow-up pegmatite exploration.

Major Fault Structure

The preliminary review of the UAV-assisted magnetic survey on the Peg North property has defined a major fault structure oriented approximately north-south and with a sinistral sense of movement (Figure 1). The structure occurs in the eastern portion of the property, is approximately 50 meters wide and extends for 3 km. Associated with this structure is a large zone of magnetic lows with an approximate area of 39 hectares.





Figure 1. Fault structure defined by UAV-assisted magnetic survey, Peg North property, Snow Lake area.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/160959_ad85802914e3eb7d_0005full.jpg

LiDAR surveys will commence with focus on this structure and the related magnetically depleted zone on the Peg North property in the spring. This data will provide additional guidance for ground follow-up of this structure using an integrated approach of prospecting, rock and soil geochemical surveys.

New Claims





Figure 2. New Claims Shown In Dotted Purple



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/160959_ad85802914e3eb7d_007full.jpg

Foremost would also like to announce that they staked two new claims (MB 14699 and MB 14700) providing linkage between the Peg North Lithium Property and Grass River Claims (Figure 2) adding 790 acres/320 hectares, and making both properties contiguous, thereby allowing the application of assessment credits earned from exploration on either property applicable. The claims were staked by Moss Linecutting with helicopter support provided by Gogal Air Services, both based in Snow Lake, Manitoba.

Zoro Property Update

The Company also wishes to correct certain past disclosure which have referenced the Company's Zoro Property as comprising an aggregate of 3,603 hectares. The Company wishes to confirm that the Zoro Property consists of 16 mining claims located in the Province of Manitoba comprising an aggregate of 3,005 hectares.

Qualified Person

Technical information relating to information contained in the news release has been approved by Mark Fedikow, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Jason Barnard, President and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

________________________

1 https://www.abnnewswire.net/companies/en/37973/Snow-Lake-Resources-Ltd.html

