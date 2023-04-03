DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 03-Apr-2023 / 12:07 GMT/BST

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves 31/03/2023) of GBP139.57m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/03/2023) of GBP139.57m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/03/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current 2,327.33p 5,997,201 period revenue* Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current 2,321.21p period revenue* Ordinary share price (mid-price) 1,905.00p Discount to NAV 18.15% *Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 31/03/2023 Name of company % of portfolio 1 Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p 12.35 2 Vp Plc Ordinary 5p 11.56 3 Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p 8.62 4 Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary 5.53 5 Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p 5.41 6 Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p 5.24 7 Renold Plc Ordinary 5p 5.21 8 Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 5.13 26.9231p 9 Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 5.02 0.25p 10 OSB Group Plc GBp1 4.90 11 RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p 4.89 12 Alpha Group International Plc 4.71 Ordinary 13 Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5 4.41 14 IMI Plc Ordinary 25p 3.25 15 Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p 3.08 16 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc 3.08 Ordinary 25p 17 Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p 2.53 18 Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5 2.15 19 Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033 1.66 20 Castings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.64 21 Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p 0.60 22 Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001 0.03

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0007392078 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RIII LEI Code: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 Sequence No.: 234581 EQS News ID: 1599829 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1599829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 03, 2023 07:08 ET (11:08 GMT)