Halberd Corporation: Halberd's Successful Meeting with CDC Leads to Expanded Testing of Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) on March 29th met with five representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC discussed Halberd's incredible success eradicating multiple strains of antibiotic resistant (AR) E. coli bacteria and deadly Candida auris samples previously provided by the CDC. Halberd participants presented the repeated success in eradicating these pathogens in the testing conducted at Youngstown State University (YSU) by a team led by Drs. Chester Cooper and W. Gregg Sturrus.

Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU, led off the meeting recounting the type and number of strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi which the CDC previously provided and the process used to prepare the various strains and evaluate them after testing. Dr. Sturrus then described in detail Halberd's test results and procedure for using a tuned laser to selectively eradicate target antigens during the hour-long meeting. This built on the results Dr. Sturrus outlined in a recent TEDTalk: https://www.youtube.com/results'search_query=gregg+sturrus

The CDC representatives, from various specialties, noted Halberd's success, and committed to provide additional bacteria and fungi strains considered dangerous and highly antibiotic resistant. A follow-up meeting with the CDC is planned after testing on these additional pathogen strains.

The CDC representatives provided information to Halberd on recommended next steps and potential supplemental funding for Halberd's pursuits.

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "Our meeting with the CDC was a tremendous success, with the initial measure being the fact that this group of learned PhD's gave us a full hour of their precious time. Their reaction to our results, particularly as evidenced by the multiplicity and direction of questioning by these astute investigators, confirmed that we are on the right track to eliminating multiple strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi. They encouraged us to continue our in-process work towards developing a therapeutic application of Halberd's technology. That next step will involve mdi, the company which we have engaged for assistance in interfacing with the FDA."

Hartman continued, "We will contact the various government agencies suggested by the CDC representatives in order to expedite further and more rapid development of Halberd's patented and patent-pending technologies as well as potential supplemental funding opportunities."

