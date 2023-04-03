TES Recognized in the 2023 Gartner? ?Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / TES, a global leader in sustainable electrical waste disposal, IT asset disposition, and IT lifecycle management services, has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner® Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition (ITAD).

TES has expanded its global owned-and-operated facility footprint to about two and a half million square feet. TES's 43 owned-and-operated facilities provide a variety of benefits to its clients, including enhanced global support, local touchpoints, in-country/region compliance expertise, reduced logistics costs, lower carbon emissions, and more.

The company's facilities include specialized lithium battery recycling plants. In January 2023, TES opened a new 40,000-square-foot facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, expanding TES's processing capacity and offering a full suite of services to support enterprises on the West Coast. TES processes over 5 million assets each year, equaling over 86 million kilograms of material recycled annually.

"We're honored to be recognized in the 2023 Gartner Market Guide for ITAD," said Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer at TES. "To us, this acknowledgment reinforces our dedication to delivering innovative ITAD solutions that drive value for our customers while minimizing their impact on the planet."

In 2022, TES was acquired by SK Ecoplant, a subsidiary of the South Korean conglomerate SK Group. TES's global owned-and-operated facilities are certified to R2, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards.

For businesses looking to mitigate the challenges that their retired technology assets have on the environment and their risk profile, TES offers free assessments to help create a plan tailored to their specific requirements. For more information, visit the TES website at www.tes-amm.com.

Source: Gartner, Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition, Rob Schafer et al., 23 January 2023

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About TES

Since our formation in 2005, TES has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components.

We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. Our 43 owned facilities across 21 countries offer unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally. For more information, visit www.tes-amm.com.

Contact Information

Maria Penaloza

Media Advantage Strategist

maria.penaloza@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: TES

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/746821/TES-Recognized-in-the-2023-Gartner-Market-Guide-for-IT-Asset-Disposition