Rock-N-Wash Inc.: Groovy Rock & Roll Themed Car Wash Makes a Splash with Equity Crowdfunding Campaign

Edmonton-based Rock-N-Wash ® initiates equity crowdfunding round to raise capital and accelerate growth

$250 minimum investment - making investing in a car wash accessible to everyone

An emerging private Canadian car wash brand is pursuing national expansion

At their groovy retro-themed car wash, customers can wash their car, truck, RV, motorcycle, boat, tractor-trailer, muscle or classic car and pets!

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Rock-N-Wash® Inc. ("Rock-N-Wash®", "RNW" or the "Company"), a Canadian car and truck wash company focused on creating innovative and disruptive complementary service facilities to revolutionize the car wash experience, announced today the launch of an equity crowdfunding round available on Equivesto. This offering is open to individual and institutional investors. The proceeds of the round will be used to accelerate growth and fund the Summer 2023 construction of their new flagship site in Sherwood Park, Alberta as well as additional expansion sites across Canada to support the increase in output and scalability of the Company.

"We are excited to enable our fans, followers, and community members to invest with us and support our goal of creating a technologically advanced and engaging car wash experience while positively impacting the environment. We recognize the need for new, innovative facilities and have developed a solution with a patented protected design and consumer-friendly experience. Our plan is to build environmentally friendly sites across Canada to increase our market presence," said Sylvain Blouin, President & CEO of Rock-N-Wash®.

Rock-N-Wash® is strategically designed with multiple recurring revenue streams to produce healthy EBITDA margins; the Company's model is patented, scalable and community focused. Their issued patented design can accommodate residential, commercial, and industrial clients. RNW is leading the way in environmental stewardship. RNW's sites are saving the equivalent of ~20 Olympic size swimming pools per site of fresh potable water consumption, and they intend for all sites to be LEED green building certified.

The Company has a proven business model having built and operated a highly successful site in 2013 - 2017 where their average revenue per transaction was much higher than the Canadian Industry average.



Rock-N-Wash® is now proceeding with a Canadian crowdfunding round with Equivesto, an equity crowdfunding platform licensed to operate across all provinces in Canada. This expansion ownership opportunity has been structured to allow a qualified retail or accredited investor to own shares in an expansion model for as little as $250.00. "We truly wanted to offer our RNW Fans and community members an opportunity to share with us in the ownership model," said Blouin.

The concept of crowdfunding received a much-needed regulatory update in Canada in September 2021. Until that time, the private markets were almost the exclusive domain of high-net-worth individuals and industry insiders. The new exemption (National Instrument 45-110), also known as the start-up crowdfunding rule, enables Canadians to invest in companies that align with their values and that they want to see succeed. Details on Rock-N-Wash® crowdfunding round can be viewed at Equivesto.

Blouin added: "We are bringing a new approach to the antiquated Canadian car wash industry which includes a strategic design of multiple complementary services under one roof, a positive environmental impact, a community-focused engagement, simply put, we turn a mundane chore into a fun experience. It's the small details that matter, for example, we give all our members a free wash on their birthday." Rock-N-Wash® was voted as a favourite in the Edmonton market for 5 consecutive years, clearly its customers agree.

The Equivesto equity crowdfunding round for Rock-N-Wash® begins today and can be accessed here: Equivesto.

You can also learn more about Rock-N-Wash® on their website: Revolutionizing the car wash experience®.

About Rock-N-Wash®

Rock-N-Wash® is a patented multi-complementary services destination offering a vibrant Rock'N'Roll themed consumer experience with 16 self-wash bays, 4 Truck & RV bays, a Sani-dump station, a no-wait express automatic tunnel able to wash 90+ vehicles per hour, a retail store, a retro 50s & 60s Diner, 2 Pet Washes, self-detailing services, full detailing services, 2 EV charging stations, several complimentary exterior vacuums, a fun retro style community lounge available for the community and car clubs. Rock-N-Wash® also offers a loyalty program with FREE wash on your birthday, perks, a monthly unlimited automatic fixed price pass, a fleet discount program and discounted gift card program. RNW is the first company in Alberta on record approved to recycle grey water.

For further information

Sylvain Blouin, President and CEO

sylvain@rock-n-wash.com

1-780-860-5263

Alyssa Barry, Media Relations

alyssa@irlabs.ca

1-604-997-0965



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "will", "projected", "expected" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking information is based on various assumptions and factors that may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct or that any of the events anticipated by such forward-looking information will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release.

