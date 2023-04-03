Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2023) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (OTCQB: BTCWF) ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today its currently targeted Q2 and Q3 business strategy for its Artificial Intelligence ("AI") Blockchain Web Engagement Platform ("WEP") located at www.blueskyintel.com.

Bluesky's R&D/AI division, BlueskyINTEL ("BSI"), WEP provides multiple levels of revenue possibilities and attainment. Towards the end of Q2 and in the beginning of Q3 of 2023, BSI will begin implementation of premium subscription membership services using a monthly SaaS type model with the purpose of creating recurring revenue that grows with platform scale and adoption. Furthermore, BSI's WEP will also provide traditional vendor marketing opportunities exploiting the specialized WEP AI to link vendors connected to the WEP to a highly targeted and focused Blockchain audience with the purpose of creating continual advertising revenue opportunities.

Professional service fees for specialized engagement matching will become exponential as the WEP grows in size on a path to enterprise commercial scale. Following permission based and privacy rules, BSI's WEP advantageously positions BSI with valuable data on real-world business needs and solution provision. This data represents a significant proprietary Intellectual Property (IP) value that can be monetized in numerous ways. BSI's beneficial and niche positioning around "everything Blockchain" positions BSDA as a potential "buy" versus "build" target for a larger industry player wishing to expand or consolidate positioning in the Blockchain space.

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp is building a high value digital enterprise. Bluesky in its start-up phase mined digital currencies such as Bitcoin and Ether and developed value-added technology services for the digital currency market such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky has invested appropriate portions of its previous digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit was invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based Blockchain technology. Bluesky takes a diversification approach that enables the Corporation to align with market trends and respond to changing conditions within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as the Blockchain industry continues to change, evolve, and scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward- looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.

