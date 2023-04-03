VECT-HORUS, a biotechnology company that designs and develops vectors that facilitate the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, today announced the appointment of Dr Jean-Manuel Péan as Chief Scientific Officer. In this role, he will lead the Company's scientific programs and will be a member of the Management Committee of Vect-Horus.

Alexandre Tokay, CEO and co-founder of VECT-HORUS said: "We are very pleased to have Jean-Manuel as our Chief Scientific Officer as he brings over 20 years of significant experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He is an experienced industry leader with a proven track record of successfully managing R&D projects. I am confident that his expertise and vision will be key to advancing our technology and product pipeline. He will be a great addition to the senior management team of the Company."

"I am very excited to help, tackling a major issue in the field of biopharmacy by developing safe and targeted delivery approaches" said Dr Jean-Manuel Péan.

Dr Péan obtained his PhD in Pharmaceutical Sciences from Paris XI University. He spent more than 20 years in the pharmaceutical industry, mainly within the French company Servier where he was Head of Drug Delivery Research Formulation for 14 years and then CMC Scientific Director for drug life cycle management. He covered all aspects of pharmaceutical development from early formulation to industrial transfer with more than fifty investigational products tested in clinical trials and products registered. During his career, he collaborated with various drug delivery companies and universities. He is co-inventor of several patents and has co-authored publications in peer-reviewed journals addressing advanced technologies like ligand-decorated nanoparticles.

About VECT-HORUS

VECT-HORUS designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain and tumours. Founded in 2005, VECT-HORUS is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder. VECT-HORUS has 37 employees (most in R&D) and has secured EUR 45 million in equity and subsidies.

To learn more VECT-HORUS, visit www.vect-horus.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005020/en/

Contacts:

For more information about this press release, please contact: contact@vect-horus.com.