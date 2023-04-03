Anzeige
Montag, 03.04.2023
Die Aktie der Woche: "Vulkan Files" als Kurs-Turbo!
PR Newswire
03.04.2023 | 14:06
102 Leser
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition of Buck

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of the partnership interests of BCHR Holdings, L.P., dba Buck.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo

Buck is a leading integrated provider of HR, pensions and employee benefits consulting, technology, and administration services throughout the US, Canada and the UK. Buck's team of 2,300 employees will operate under the direction of William F. Ziebell, head of Gallagher's employee benefits consulting and brokerage operations.

"I'm delighted to officially welcome our new Buck colleagues to the Gallagher family of professionals," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "Together, our complementary strengths within retirement, benefits consulting and administration services will enhance the value we deliver to our clients, and our collective expertise will provide tremendous opportunities for growth."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com

630-285-5946/ paul_day1@ajg.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597229/3955154/Arthur_J_Gallagher_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arthur-j-gallagher--co-completes-acquisition-of-buck-301788244.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
