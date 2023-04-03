Live Art: Gallery that dropped Beeple's 1st NFT exclusively partners with LiveArt Marketplace for all future artist drops

LiveArt to partner with iv gallery and Digital Nativ LA, pioneers of the web3 art space, who historically released the first drops from Beeple, WhIsBe, BossLogic, and Billelis

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveArt, a global art platform and community of over 400,000 people backed by Animoca Brands, Binance Labs, and Kucoin Labs, today announced an exclusive partnership with iv gallery and Digital Nativ LA, two early pioneers of the web3 art space which brought now world-renowned artists such as Beeple to web3 for the first time.

From today, all artist NFT drops from iv gallery will be exclusively available through the LiveArt platform. Additionally, Digital Nativ and LiveArt will be collaborating to produce and manage a wide array of leading contemporary artists on LiveArt.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with iv gallery, a trailblazer in web3 art and NFT-backed digital content, who introduced the world to renowned artists such as Beeple, WhlsBe, BossLogic, Billelis, Shakira, Super Plastic, Billelis and others," said Boris Pevzner, Co-founder and CEO of LiveArt.

"They will continue to showcase and support emerging artists and help an ever-increasing amount of IP holders enter the NFT space in an authentic, sustainable manner that fuels long-term growth and wide adoption."

This exclusive partnership is certain to make waves in the premium sector of the $24.7 billion dollar NFT market .

LiveArt is currently collaborating with international web2 and web3 artists for its LiveArt X Card membership drop that launches on 4th April 2023. Artists involved who will be coming to web3 for the first time include Chen Man, the leading artist and photographer who has shot covers for Vogue and GQ, Yue Minjun, the art market star whose work is in the collections of major museums including SFMoMA and the Denver Art Museum, and Mr. StarCity, whose work has sold for six figures at Christie's and Phillips.

Securing a LiveArt X Card grants special access to top artists, works from partners including iv gallery and Digital Nativ LA, as well as exclusive first access with future LiveArt partners that are yet to be announced.

The LiveArt X Card is designed to protect art from short-term speculation by ensuring long-term value and accurate price models. With a total supply of 3,500, LiveArt has already reached over 12,000 people on the waiting list desperate to get their hands on one on 4th April.

"Supporting successful creators in the NFT space is not enough. Marketplaces can play a huge role in helping the web3 art market mature, bringing even more collectors into the space and driving mainstream adoption. LiveArt understands this completely and has the interests of artists in mind, as well as collectors, which is why we're so thrilled to partner with LiveArt," said Vince Harrison, owner of IV Gallery.

www.liveart.io | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | Discord

Press contacts:

conrad@athenalabs.com

sina@athenalabs.com

press@liveart.io

About LiveArt:

Established by a team of art market insiders and tech innovators, LiveArt is a leading global art platform that blends innovative technology with intimate knowledge of the art market to put collectors and artists in control. LiveArt provides collectors unmatched access to proprietary art pricing data and market insights so they can buy and sell artworks with confidence, discretion, and efficiency. The AI-powered data platform is the preeminent destination for art market data and analysis, live auction streaming, real-time and historical pricing information, detailed analysis of artist and market trends, and financial and cultural context. LiveArt Trading Floor is a digital peer-to-peer marketplace that provides for ultimate discretion, allowing users to determine how much information about their identity and works of art is disclosed.

About iv Gallery:

Digital Nativ and art focussed arm, iv gallery played a crucial role in driving the mainstream adoption of NFT art throughout 2020 and 2021. They achieved this by attracting, developing, and distributing some of the most successful creator content in the space, such as Beeple, WhIsBe, Boss Logic, Shakira, Super Plastic, and Billelis, among others. In addition, they were responsible for groundbreaking projects such as the first Movie IP NFT collection with Godzilla vs. Kong for Legendary Pictures/WB, the first original audio NFT collection from a mainstream musician with Shakira, and the first AI humanoid robot NFT artist, Sophia the robot. They even helped Snoop Dogg become "Supercuzz," a new superhero for the new web3 world.

Through an organic growth approach, Digital Nativ became a trusted partner for an ever-increasing number of creators and IP holders, enabling them to enter the NFT space in an authentic and sustainable manner. Their message is simple, centered around the communal belief in true digital ownership via NFTs, which opens up a whole new world of what can be truly owned in the digital space and Metaverse. Their projects have generated $60m in NFT sales to date.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gallery-that-dropped-beeples-1st-nft-exclusively-partners-with-liveart-marketplace-for-all-future-artist-drops-301788026.html