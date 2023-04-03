ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.

Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, "The last 18 months have proven to be challenging for the entire sector. Our team has risen to the occasion and repositioned the Company for future success and to not only have innovative low-cost facilities, but to drive to achieve the scale necessary to have meaningful corporate level Adjusted EBITDA once Project Dorothy is scaled."

Toporek further added, "These accomplishments have come as we have reduced headcount and operating costs while focusing our resources to achieve maximum return on investment."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Recent Operational Highlights

Project Dorothy regulatory approval for 100MW, Energization expected in April.

Effectuated significant cost reductions through headcount reductions, efficiencies, and focusing resources.

Developed project pipeline to help more renewable energy power plants benefit from monetizing curtailed energy.

Fully ramped project Sophie by March of last year with an operational capacity of 25 MW.

Proprietary-mining produced 883 equivalent in Bitcoin for 2022.

Cryptocurrency mining revenue of $24.4 million for 2022.

Data hosting revenue of $4.1 million for 2022.

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue in 2022 increased by 99% to $28.5 million compared to $14.3 million in 2021. The increase is attributable to the significant increase in mining operations at the Project Sophie facility following the March 2022 full energization. Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.6 million for 2022 compared to $1.5 million in 2021.

The total cost of revenue excluding depreciation as a percentage of revenue increased to 62% in 2022 compared to 41% in 2021 primarily driven by a decline in Bitcoin pricing and increases in energy costs.

General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, for the year ending on December 31, 2022, increased by $8.2 million, or 115%, to $15.3 million from $7.1 million for the year ending on December 31, 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in personnel costs of $4.6 million during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, driven by the acquisition and ramp of the Soluna Computing Inc. business unit. Stock-based compensation costs were $3.9 million for 2022 and $2.0 million for 2021 an increase of $1.9 million.

Legal fees increased by approximately $1.5 million during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, due to legal expenses of approximately $1.2 million in relation to Project Dorothy. In addition, there was an increase of approximately $500 thousand in relation to general corporate matters associated with the growth of the business.

Consulting and professional services increased by $959 thousand during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, due to required valuations of complex transactions, advisory fees for complex accounting research matters, and pipeline development project costs, in which the Company involves multiple consultants to help build out future plans.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Soluna Holdings, Inc. may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Soluna's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, further information regarding which is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of the press release, and Soluna Holdings, Inc. undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"), we also use "Adjusted EBITDA." Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") adjusted to eliminate the effects of certain non-cash, non-recurring items, that we believe do not reflect our ongoing strategic business operations. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA results in a performance measurement that represents a key indicator of the Company's business operations of cryptocurrency mining and hosting customers engaged in cryptocurrency mining.

We believe Adjusted EBITDA can be an important financial measure because it allows management, investors, and the Board to evaluate and compare our operating results, including our return on capital and operating efficiencies, from period to period by making such adjustments. Non-GAAP financial measures are subject to material limitations as they are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, measurements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For example, we expect that stock-based compensation costs, which is excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures, will continue to be a significant recurring expense over the coming years and is an important part of the compensation provided to certain employees, officers, and directors. Similarly, we expect that depreciation and amortization of fixed assets will continue to be a recurring expense over the term of the useful life of the assets.

Adjusted EBITDA is provided in addition to and should not be considered to be a substitute for, or superior to net income, the comparable measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Further, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to revenue growth, net income, diluted earnings per share or any other performance measure calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, or as an alternative to cash flow from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider such measures either in isolation or as substitutes for analyzing our results as reported under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA to net income from continuing operations, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial metric, are presented in the table following the financial statements prepared according to U.S. GAAP.

About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)

Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash $ 1,136 $ 10,258 Restricted cash 685 - Accounts receivable 320 531 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,326 977 Deposits on equipment 1,175 10,188 Current assets associated with discontinued operations - 3,028 Total Current Assets 4,642 24,982 Other assets 1,150 1,121 Equity investment - 750 Property, plant and equipment, net 42,504 44,597 Intangible assets, net 36,432 45,839 Operating lease right-of-use assets 233 405 Total Assets $ 84,961 $ 117,694 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,548 $ 2,958 Accrued liabilities 2,721 2,859 Line of credit 350 1,000 Convertible notes payable 11,737 7,121 Current portion of debt 10,546 - Deferred revenue 453 316 Operating lease liability 161 184 Income taxes payable - 2 Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations - 1,243 Total Current Liabilities 29,516 15,683 Other liabilities 203 509 Long term debt - - Operating lease liability 84 237 Deferred tax liability, net 8,886 10,277 Total Liabilities 38,689 26,706 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14) Stockholders' Equity: 9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 1,252,299 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 3 1 Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 - - Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 19,712,722 shares issued and 18,694,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 14,769,699 shares issued and 13,754,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 20 15 Additional paid-in capital 277,410 227,790 Accumulated deficit (221,769 ) (123,054 ) Common stock in treasury, at cost, 1,018,516 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,015,493 shares at December 31, 2021 (13,798 ) (13,764 ) Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 41,866 90,988 Non-Controlling Interest 4,406 - Total Stockholders' Equity 46,272 90,988 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 84,961 $ 117,694

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Cryptocurrency mining revenue $ 24,409 $ 10,932 Data hosting revenue 4,138 3,413 Total revenue 28,547 14,345 Operating costs: Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation 14,281 3,504 Depreciation costs associated with cryptocurrency mining 18,708 2,122 Total cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue 32,989 5,626 Cost of data hosting revenue 3,517 2,444 Operating expenses: General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 19,203 9,170 Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses 9,506 1,581 Total general and administrative expenses 28,709 10,751 Impairment on equity investment 750 - Impairment on fixed assets 47,372 - Operating loss (84,790 ) (4,476 ) Interest expense (8,375 ) (1,879 ) Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net (11,130 ) - Loss on sale of fixed assets (4,089 ) - Other income, net 22 11 Loss before income taxes from continuing operations (108,362 ) (6,344 ) Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations 1,346 (44 ) Net loss from continuing operations (107,016 ) (6,388 ) Income before income taxes from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for year ended December 31, 2022) 7,921 1,087 Income tax benefit from discontinued operations - 40 Net income from discontinued operations 7,921 1,127 Net loss (99,095 ) (5,261 ) (Less) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 380 - Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc. $ (98,715 ) $ (5,261 ) Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share: Net loss from continuing operations per share (Basic & Diluted) $ (7.42 ) $ (0.59 ) Net income from discontinued operations per share (Basic & Diluted) $ 0.53 $ 0.09 Basic & Diluted loss per share $ (6.89 ) $ (0.50 ) Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted) 14,982,510 11,840,242

Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Operating Activities Net loss $ (99,095 ) $ (5,261 ) Net income from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for the year ended December 31, 2022) (7,921 ) (1,127 ) Net loss from continuing operations (107,016 ) (6,388 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation expense 18,731 2,124 Amortization expense 9,483 1,579 Stock-based compensation 3,673 1,941 Consultant stock compensation 179 104 Deferred income taxes (1,388 ) 41 Impairment on fixed assets 47,372 - Amortization of operating lease asset 202 169 Impairment on equity investment 750 - Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net 11,130 - Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on notes 6,538 1,876 Loss on sale of fixed assets 4,089 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 211 (471 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 146 (956 ) Other long-term assets (29 ) (812 ) Accounts payable 553 2,765 Deferred revenue 137 316 Operating lease liabilities (197 ) (156 ) Other liabilities (308 ) 306 Accrued liabilities (374 ) 2,197 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (6,118 ) 4,635 Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued operations 369 917 Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (63,684 ) (45,792 ) Purchases of intangible assets (76 ) (1,567 ) Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment 2,605 - Deposits of equipment, net 6,441 (9,909 ) Net cash used in investing activities (54,714 ) (57,268 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations 9,084 (37 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from preferred offerings 16,658 27,965 Proceeds from common stock offering 2,858 17,250 Proceeds from notes and debt issuance 30,543 15,000 Costs of preferred offering (1,910 ) (2,707 ) Costs of common stock offering (504 ) (1,847 ) Costs of notes and short-term debt issuance (2,078 ) (1,338 ) Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock (3,852 ) (630 ) Borrowings under line of credit - 1,000 Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit (4,491 ) - Contributions from non-controlling interest 4,786 - Proceeds from stock option exercises 153 102 Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises 779 4,586 Net cash provided by financing activities 42,942 59,381 (Decrease) increase in cash & restricted cash-continuing operations (17,890 ) 6,748 Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations 9,453 880 Cash & restricted cash - beginning of period 10,258 2,630 Cash & restricted cash - end of period $ 1,821 $ 10,258 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Noncash equipment financing 4,620 - Interest paid on NYDIG loans and line of credit 1,311 6 Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments 295 - Notes converted to common stock 3,295 - Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and convertible notes 14,602 - Promissory note conversion to preferred shares 15,236 - Noncash proceed on sale of equipment 210 - Purchase of miner equipment using restricted stock - (207 ) Registration fees in prepaids and accounts payable - (200 ) Termination shares issued in conjunction with merger for intangible assets - 1,917 Warrants exercised prior to year-end not received until subsequent period - 206 Share consideration in relation to strategic pipeline contract - 33,000 Deferred tax liability in relation to strategic pipeline contract - 10,934

Adjusted EBITDA Full Year 2021 and 2022 (Dollars in thousands) Years Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 Net loss from continuing operations $ (107,016 ) $ (6,388 ) Interest expense 8,375 1,879 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,346 ) 44 Depreciation and amortization 28,214 3,703 EBITDA (71,773 ) (762 ) Adjustments: Non-cash items Stock-based compensation costs 3,852 1,941 Loss on sale of fixed assets 4,089 - Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net 11,130 - Impairment of equity investment 750 - Impairment on fixed assets 47,372 - Adjustments: Non-recurring items Exchange registration expenses - 293 Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,580 ) $ 1,472

