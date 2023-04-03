ALBANY, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Soluna Holdings, Inc. ("SHI" or the "Company"), (NASDAQ: SLNH), the parent company of Soluna Computing, Inc. ("SCI"), a developer of green data centers for Bitcoin mining and other intensive computing, announced financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022.
Michael Toporek, CEO of Soluna Holdings, stated, "The last 18 months have proven to be challenging for the entire sector. Our team has risen to the occasion and repositioned the Company for future success and to not only have innovative low-cost facilities, but to drive to achieve the scale necessary to have meaningful corporate level Adjusted EBITDA once Project Dorothy is scaled."
Toporek further added, "These accomplishments have come as we have reduced headcount and operating costs while focusing our resources to achieve maximum return on investment."
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial and Recent Operational Highlights
- Project Dorothy regulatory approval for 100MW, Energization expected in April.
- Effectuated significant cost reductions through headcount reductions, efficiencies, and focusing resources.
- Developed project pipeline to help more renewable energy power plants benefit from monetizing curtailed energy.
- Fully ramped project Sophie by March of last year with an operational capacity of 25 MW.
- Proprietary-mining produced 883 equivalent in Bitcoin for 2022.
- Cryptocurrency mining revenue of $24.4 million for 2022.
- Data hosting revenue of $4.1 million for 2022.
Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results
Total revenue in 2022 increased by 99% to $28.5 million compared to $14.3 million in 2021. The increase is attributable to the significant increase in mining operations at the Project Sophie facility following the March 2022 full energization. Adjusted EBITDA was -$4.6 million for 2022 compared to $1.5 million in 2021.
The total cost of revenue excluding depreciation as a percentage of revenue increased to 62% in 2022 compared to 41% in 2021 primarily driven by a decline in Bitcoin pricing and increases in energy costs.
General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation, for the year ending on December 31, 2022, increased by $8.2 million, or 115%, to $15.3 million from $7.1 million for the year ending on December 31, 2021. This increase was driven by an increase in personnel costs of $4.6 million during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, driven by the acquisition and ramp of the Soluna Computing Inc. business unit. Stock-based compensation costs were $3.9 million for 2022 and $2.0 million for 2021 an increase of $1.9 million.
Legal fees increased by approximately $1.5 million during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, due to legal expenses of approximately $1.2 million in relation to Project Dorothy. In addition, there was an increase of approximately $500 thousand in relation to general corporate matters associated with the growth of the business.
Consulting and professional services increased by $959 thousand during the year ending on December 31, 2022, compared to the year ending on December 31, 2021, due to required valuations of complex transactions, advisory fees for complex accounting research matters, and pipeline development project costs, in which the Company involves multiple consultants to help build out future plans.
The audited financial statements are available online.
About Soluna Holdings, Inc (SLNH)
Soluna Holdings, Inc. is the leading developer of green data centers that convert excess renewable energy into global computing resources. Soluna builds modular, scalable data centers for computing intensive, batchable applications such as Bitcoin mining, AI, and machine learning. Soluna provides a cost-effective alternative to battery storage or transmission lines. Soluna uses technology and intentional design to solve complex, real-world challenges. Up to 30% of the power of renewable energy projects can go to waste. Soluna's data centers enable clean electricity asset owners to 'Sell. Every. Megawatt.'
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
December 31,
December 31,
2022
2021
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash
$
1,136
$
10,258
Restricted cash
685
-
Accounts receivable
320
531
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,326
977
Deposits on equipment
1,175
10,188
Current assets associated with discontinued operations
-
3,028
Total Current Assets
4,642
24,982
Other assets
1,150
1,121
Equity investment
-
750
Property, plant and equipment, net
42,504
44,597
Intangible assets, net
36,432
45,839
Operating lease right-of-use assets
233
405
Total Assets
$
84,961
$
117,694
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,548
$
2,958
Accrued liabilities
2,721
2,859
Line of credit
350
1,000
Convertible notes payable
11,737
7,121
Current portion of debt
10,546
-
Deferred revenue
453
316
Operating lease liability
161
184
Income taxes payable
-
2
Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations
-
1,243
Total Current Liabilities
29,516
15,683
Other liabilities
203
509
Long term debt
-
-
Operating lease liability
84
237
Deferred tax liability, net
8,886
10,277
Total Liabilities
38,689
26,706
Commitments and Contingencies (Note 14)
Stockholders' Equity:
9.0% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, $25.00 liquidation preference; authorized 6,040,000; 3,061,245 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 1,252,299 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
3
1
Series B Preferred Stock, par value $0.0001 per share, authorized 187,500; 62,500 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
-
-
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share, authorized 75,000,000; 19,712,722 shares issued and 18,694,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 14,769,699 shares issued and 13,754,206 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021
20
15
Additional paid-in capital
277,410
227,790
Accumulated deficit
(221,769
)
(123,054
)
Common stock in treasury, at cost, 1,018,516 shares at December 31, 2022 and 1,015,493 shares at December 31, 2021
(13,798
)
(13,764
)
Total Soluna Holdings, Inc. Stockholders' Equity
41,866
90,988
Non-Controlling Interest
4,406
-
Total Stockholders' Equity
46,272
90,988
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
84,961
$
117,694
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands, except per share)
Year Ended
December 31,
2022
2021
Cryptocurrency mining revenue
$
24,409
$
10,932
Data hosting revenue
4,138
3,413
Total revenue
28,547
14,345
Operating costs:
Cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue, exclusive of depreciation
14,281
3,504
Depreciation costs associated with cryptocurrency mining
18,708
2,122
Total cost of cryptocurrency mining revenue
32,989
5,626
Cost of data hosting revenue
3,517
2,444
Operating expenses:
General and administrative expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
19,203
9,170
Depreciation and amortization associated with general and administrative expenses
9,506
1,581
Total general and administrative expenses
28,709
10,751
Impairment on equity investment
750
-
Impairment on fixed assets
47,372
-
Operating loss
(84,790
)
(4,476
)
Interest expense
(8,375
)
(1,879
)
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
(11,130
)
-
Loss on sale of fixed assets
(4,089
)
-
Other income, net
22
11
Loss before income taxes from continuing operations
(108,362
)
(6,344
)
Income tax benefit (expense) from continuing operations
1,346
(44
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(107,016
)
(6,388
)
Income before income taxes from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for year ended December 31, 2022)
7,921
1,087
Income tax benefit from discontinued operations
-
40
Net income from discontinued operations
7,921
1,127
Net loss
(99,095
)
(5,261
)
(Less) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
380
-
Net loss attributable to Soluna Holdings, Inc.
$
(98,715
)
$
(5,261
)
Basic and Diluted (loss) earnings per common share:
Net loss from continuing operations per share (Basic & Diluted)
$
(7.42
)
$
(0.59
)
Net income from discontinued operations per share (Basic & Diluted)
$
0.53
$
0.09
Basic & Diluted loss per share
$
(6.89
)
$
(0.50
)
Weighted average shares outstanding (Basic and Diluted)
14,982,510
11,840,242
Soluna Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021
(Dollars in thousands)
Year Ended December 31,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net loss
$
(99,095
)
$
(5,261
)
Net income from discontinued operations (including gain on sale of MTI Instruments of $7,751 for the year ended December 31, 2022)
(7,921
)
(1,127
)
Net loss from continuing operations
(107,016
)
(6,388
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
Depreciation expense
18,731
2,124
Amortization expense
9,483
1,579
Stock-based compensation
3,673
1,941
Consultant stock compensation
179
104
Deferred income taxes
(1,388
)
41
Impairment on fixed assets
47,372
-
Amortization of operating lease asset
202
169
Impairment on equity investment
750
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
11,130
-
Amortization on deferred financing costs and discount on notes
6,538
1,876
Loss on sale of fixed assets
4,089
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
211
(471
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
146
(956
)
Other long-term assets
(29
)
(812
)
Accounts payable
553
2,765
Deferred revenue
137
316
Operating lease liabilities
(197
)
(156
)
Other liabilities
(308
)
306
Accrued liabilities
(374
)
2,197
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
(6,118
)
4,635
Net cash provided by operating activities- discontinued operations
369
917
Investing Activities
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(63,684
)
(45,792
)
Purchases of intangible assets
(76
)
(1,567
)
Proceeds from disposal on property, plant, and equipment
2,605
-
Deposits of equipment, net
6,441
(9,909
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(54,714
)
(57,268
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities- discontinued operations
9,084
(37
)
Financing Activities
Proceeds from preferred offerings
16,658
27,965
Proceeds from common stock offering
2,858
17,250
Proceeds from notes and debt issuance
30,543
15,000
Costs of preferred offering
(1,910
)
(2,707
)
Costs of common stock offering
(504
)
(1,847
)
Costs of notes and short-term debt issuance
(2,078
)
(1,338
)
Cash dividend distribution on preferred stock
(3,852
)
(630
)
Borrowings under line of credit
-
1,000
Payments on NYDIG loans and line of credit
(4,491
)
-
Contributions from non-controlling interest
4,786
-
Proceeds from stock option exercises
153
102
Proceeds from common stock warrant exercises
779
4,586
Net cash provided by financing activities
42,942
59,381
(Decrease) increase in cash & restricted cash-continuing operations
(17,890
)
6,748
Increase in cash & restricted cash- discontinued operations
9,453
880
Cash & restricted cash - beginning of period
10,258
2,630
Cash & restricted cash - end of period
$
1,821
$
10,258
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information
Noncash equipment financing
4,620
-
Interest paid on NYDIG loans and line of credit
1,311
6
Proceed receivable from sale of MTI Instruments
295
-
Notes converted to common stock
3,295
-
Warrant consideration in relation to promissory notes and convertible notes
14,602
-
Promissory note conversion to preferred shares
15,236
-
Noncash proceed on sale of equipment
210
-
Purchase of miner equipment using restricted stock
-
(207
)
Registration fees in prepaids and accounts payable
-
(200
)
Termination shares issued in conjunction with merger for intangible assets
-
1,917
Warrants exercised prior to year-end not received until subsequent period
-
206
Share consideration in relation to strategic pipeline contract
-
33,000
Deferred tax liability in relation to strategic pipeline contract
-
10,934
Adjusted EBITDA Full Year 2021 and 2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Years Ended
2022
2021
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(107,016
)
$
(6,388
)
Interest expense
8,375
1,879
Income tax (benefit) expense
(1,346
)
44
Depreciation and amortization
28,214
3,703
EBITDA
(71,773
)
(762
)
Adjustments: Non-cash items
Stock-based compensation costs
3,852
1,941
Loss on sale of fixed assets
4,089
-
Loss on debt extinguishment and revaluation, net
11,130
-
Impairment of equity investment
750
-
Impairment on fixed assets
47,372
-
Adjustments: Non-recurring items
Exchange registration expenses
-
293
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(4,580
)
$
1,472
