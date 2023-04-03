SWK Holdings Corporation Announces Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Scheduled for Today, April 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Corporate Highlights

Jody Staggs named President and Chief Executive Officer

Appointed Laurie Dotter as Chair of the Board and Jerry Albright to the Board of Directors

Restructuring at Enteris with quarterly operating expenses expected to decline by over $1.0 million per quarter by third quarter 2023

Repurchased 29,438 shares of common stock during the quarter for a total cost of $0.5 million and YTD 2023 have purchased an additional 27,291 shares of common stock for a total cost of $0.5 million

Finance Receivables Segment Update

Fourth quarter 2022 GAAP net income was $2.8 million, compared with net income of $6.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021. A $5.2 million upward revaluation of the contingent consideration liability contributing to pre-tax net loss during the fourth quarter 2022.

Fourth quarter 2022 finance receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income was $4.4 million, compared with non-GAAP net income of $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. During fourth quarter 2022 SWK fully reserved the $3.5 million TRT investment

As of December 31, 2022, investment assets were an all-time high of $237.9 million, a 25.4% increase from December 31, 2021

Closed one new royalty transaction during the quarter and an additional new loan after quarter close, cumulatively totaling $25.6 million of committed capital

As of December 31, 2022, book value per share was $21.80, a 4.7% increase from December 31, 2021, and non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share was $19.02, a 5.7% increase from December 31, 2021

Fourth quarter 2022 finance portfolio effective yield was 13.9%, a 10 bps increase from December 31, 2021

DALLAS, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) ("SWK" or the "Company"), a life science focused specialty finance company catering to small- and mid-sized commercial-stage companies, today provided a business update and announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 .

"During the fourth quarter, our finance receivable portfolio reached an all-time high of $236.6 million while maintaining an attractive return profile with an effective yield of 13.9%," stated Jody Staggs, President and CEO of SWK. "Additionally, we have taken steps to position SWK for a period of sustainable growth and value creation. We have increased the underwriting team and enhanced our sourcing and underwriting process to support sustainable growth in finance receivables, while we continue to work towards an improved capital structure. We believe these steps position SWK and its tailored financial solutions to meet the needs of life science companies in the current market environment."

Mr. Staggs continued, "We took action to improve the performance of our Enteris operating subsidiary and are pleased new CEO, Dr. Paul Shields, has both decreased operating expenses while planting the seeds for CDMO revenue growth. We believe Enteris has multiple valuable assets and are working with Dr. Shields, as well as an external advisor to maximize the value of these assets."

"Looking ahead, our strategy remains focused on identifying companies, entrepreneurs, and intellectual property that would benefit from our financing structures and where we believe strong risk-adjusted returns are likeliest to be achieved. We are particularly focused on companies that can use our capital to grow sales of differentiated and strategically valuable life science products. Finally, our ongoing 10b5-1 program reflects the Board of Director's confidence in our strategy and financial position and illustrates our ongoing commitment to accretive capital deployment."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the fourth quarter 2022, SWK reported total revenue of $9.8 million, a 34.5% decrease compared to $15.0 million for the fourth quarter 2021. The $5.2 million decrease in revenue consisted of a $5.4 million decrease in Pharmaceutical Development segment revenue and a $0.3 million increase in Finance Receivables segment revenue. The decrease in Pharmaceutical Development segment revenue included $5.0 million of milestone revenue related to Enteris' License Agreement with Cara received during the three months ended December 31, 2021 that did not repeat during the three months ended December 31, 2022 . The $0.3 million increase in Finance Receivables segment revenue was due to an $0.8 million increase in interest and fees earned on finance receivables, which was partially offset by a $0.5 million net decrease in royalty revenue due to the achievement of return premiums that caused a step down in royalty rates.

Net loss before income tax benefit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.4 million compared to pre-tax net income of $8.4 million for the same period the previous year. The year-over-year decrease is primarily due to a $5.4 million decrease in revenue from our Pharmaceutical Development segment, provision for credit loss expense of $3.5 million, and $5.2 million of contingent consideration remeasurement expense. The decrease was partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in general and administrative expense and a $0.3 million increase in revenues from our Finance Receivables segment.

For the fourth quarter 2022, GAAP net income was $2.8 million, compared to $6.3 million for the fourth quarter 2021. For the fourth quarter 2022, non-GAAP adjusted net income was $1.6 million, compared with $9.5 million for the fourth quarter 2021. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the Finance Receivables segment was $4.4 million, compared with $6.9 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

During the year ended December 31, 2022, there were $45.7 million of loan repayments and royalty paydowns, which were partially offset by $95.9 million of new and existing investment funding. As a result, income-producing assets (defined as finance receivables and corporate debt securities) totaled $236.6 million as of December 31, 2022 . This is a 30.2% increase compared with income-producing assets of $181.7 million as of December 31, 2021 . Total investment assets, which include income-producing assets plus equity-linked securities, totaled $237.9 million as of December 31, 2022, compared with total investment assets of $189.6 million as of December 31, 2021 .

Book value per share was $21.80 as of December 31, 2022, compared to $20.82 as of December 31, 2021 . Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share totaled $19.02 as of December 31, 2022, a 5.7% increase from $18.00 as of December 31, 2021 . Management views non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share as a relevant metric to value the Company's core finance receivable business. Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share removes the value of the deferred tax assets and Enteris net asset value.

Tables detailing SWK's financial performance for the fourth quarter 2022 are below.

Portfolio Status

SWK closed a royalty during the quarter, deploying $18.1 million with another $2.4 million in unfunded commitments. The royalty is derived from Japanese sales of a female health pharmaceutical as well as U.S. sales of a cystic fibrosis treatment. The commitment includes the cost to hedge approximately 80% of the Japanese yen exposure. During the quarter SWK advanced an additional $5.9 million to existing borrowers.

Post the quarter, SWK closed a $5.0 million secured loan to NeoLight, LLC, a medical device company which markets devices for the neonatal market. Post quarter close, SWK advanced an incremental $7.9 million to existing borrowers.

As of December 31, 2022, SWK had $11.9 million of unfunded commitments.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, SWK sold all shares of Harrow Health and Bioventus for proceeds of $4 .2 million. SWK also divested its Narcan royalty for $2.5 million and has no remaining economic interest in the product.

As of December 31, 2022, non-accrual loans totaled $11.3 million, while non-accrual royalty purchases, net of credit loss allowances, totaled $6.7 million . The secured royalty to Ideal Implant was moved to the non-accrual category during the quarter. The $11.3 million loan to Flowonix Medical, Inc. remains on non-accrual, and SWK continues to work with the company to achieve a resolution.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, SWK fully reserved the $3.5 million TRT investment.

For the fourth quarter 2022, the realized yield of the finance receivables portfolio was 11.0%, versus 20.1% for the same period of the previous year. The fourth quarter 2022 realized yield was negatively impacted by the $3.5 million reserve taken against the TRT investment. The realized yield is inclusive of all fees, including all realized unamortized fees, amendment fees, and prepayment fees, and is calculated based on the simple average of finance receivables at the beginning and end of the period. The realized yield is greater than the effective yield due to actual cash collections being greater than modeled.

Total portfolio investment activity for the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021 was as follows (in thousands):





Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Beginning Portfolio

$ 222,178

$ 206,247 Early/loan payoff

-

(30,448) Interest paid-in-kind

2,660

252 Provision for credit losses

(3,491)

- Investment in finance receivables

21,368

22,250 Loan discount and fee accretion

765

(1,062) Remeasurement of finance receivable

539

- Net unrealized (loss) gain on marketable investments and warrant assets

(200)

(124) Principal payments received on investments

(513)

(4,653) Royalty (paydown) accretion

(1,235)

(1,006) Realized loss on sale of investments

(130)

- Warrant and equity investments, net of sales and cancellations

(4,090)

(1,840) Ending Portfolio

$ 237,851

$ 189,616

Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's reported (GAAP) net income to SWK's adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The table eliminates provisions for income taxes, non-cash mark-to-market changes on warrant assets and equity securities, amortization of Enteris intangible assets and any non-cash impact on the remeasurement of contingent consideration.





Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Net income

$ 2,832

$ 6,327 Add (subtract): Income tax (benefit) expense

(7,211)

2,102 Add: Enteris amortization expense

426

543 Add (subtract): Unrealized net loss on warrants assets

206

406 Subtract: Unrealized net gain on equity securities

(6)

(282) Add: Foreign currency transaction losses

215

- Add: Other non-recurring expenses

-

588 Add (subtract): Loss (gain) on change in fair value of contingent consideration

5,170

(140) Adjusted income before income tax (benefit) expense

$ 1,632

$ 9,544 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense

-

- Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,632

$ 9,544

In the table above, management has deducted the following non-cash items: (i) change in the fair-market value of equities, warrants, and foreign currency transactions, as mark-to-market changes are non-cash, (ii) income taxes, as the Company has substantial net operating losses to offset against future income, (iii) amortization expense associated with Enteris intangible assets, and (iv) (gain) loss on remeasurement of contingent consideration.

Finance Receivables Adjusted Non-GAAP Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's consolidated adjusted income before (benefit) provision from income taxes, listed in the table above, to the non-GAAP adjusted net income for the Finance Receivable segment for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021. The table eliminates Enteris operating (income) loss. The adjusted income before (benefit) provision from income taxes is derived in the table above and eliminates income tax (benefit) expense, non-cash mark-to-market changes on warrant assets and equity securities.





Three Months Ended December 31,



2022

2021 Non-GAAP net income

$ 1,632

$ 9,544 Add (subtract): Enteris operating loss (gain), excluding amortization expense and change in fair value of contingent consideration

2,752

(2,625) Adjusted Finance Receivable segment income before income tax (benefit) expense

4,384

6,919 Adjusted income tax (benefit) expense

-

- Finance Receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income

$ 4,384

$ 6,919

Non-GAAP Tangible Finance Book Value Per Share

The following table provides a reconciliation of SWK's GAAP book value per share to its non-GAAP tangible finance book value per share as of December 31, 2022 and 2021. The table eliminates the deferred tax assets, intangible assets, goodwill, Enteris property and equipment and acquisition-related contingent consideration.





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 GAAP shareholder's equity

$ 279,929

$ 267,236 Shares outstanding

12,843

12,836 GAAP book value per share

$ 21.80

$ 20.82









Subtract: Deferred tax assets, net

(24,480)

(20,539) Subtract: Intangible assets, net

(8,190)

(9,964) Subtract: Goodwill

(8,404)

(8,404) Subtract: Enteris Property and equipment, net

(5,817)

(5,779) Add: Contingent consideration payable

11,200

8,530 Non-GAAP tangible finance book value

244,238

231,080 Shares outstanding

12,843

12,836 Non-GAAP tangible finance book value per share

$ 19.02

$ 18.00

Conference Call Information

SWK Holdings will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss its corporate and financial results for the fourth quarter 2022.

Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing either:

(844) 378-6488 (U.S.)

(412) 317-1079 (International)

An audio webcast will be accessible via the Investors Events & Presentations section of the SWK Holdings' website: https://swkhold.investorroom.com/events . An archive of the webcast will remain available for 90 days beginning at approximately 11:30 a.m. ET, on April 3, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes non-GAAP adjusted net income, non-GAAP finance receivable segment net income, and non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share, which are metrics that are not compliant with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP).

Non-GAAP adjusted net income is adjusted for certain items (including (i) changes in the fair-market value of public equity-related assets and SWK's warrant assets as mark-to-market changes are non-cash, (ii) income taxes as the Company has substantial net operating losses to offset against future income, (iii) changes in the fair-market value of contingent consideration associated with the Enteris acquisition as these changes are non-cash, and (iv) depreciation and amortization expenses, primarily associated with the Enteris acquisition.

In addition to the adjustments noted above, non-GAAP finance receivable segment net (loss) income also excludes Enteris operating losses.

Non-GAAP tangible financing book value per share excludes the deferred tax asset, intangible assets, goodwill, Enteris property and equipment, and contingent consideration associated with the Enteris transaction. Adjusted return on tangible financing book value is calculated by dividing finance receivables segment adjusted non-GAAP net income by tangible finance book value.

These non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similar measures used by other companies in our industry, as other companies may define such measures differently. Management believes that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends and provides useful additional information relating to our operations and financial condition. The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Non-GAAP financial results are reported in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures, even if similarly titled, may not be calculated in the same manner by all companies, and therefore should not be compared.

About SWK Holdings Corporation

SWK Holdings Corporation is a life science-focused specialty finance company partnering with small- and mid-sized commercial-stage healthcare companies. SWK provides non-dilutive financing to fuel the development and commercialization of lifesaving and life-enhancing medical technologies and products. SWK's unique financing structures provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for all SWK stakeholders. SWK's solutions include structured debt, traditional royalty monetization, synthetic royalty transactions, and asset purchases typically ranging in size from $5.0 million to $25.0 million . SWK also owns Enteris BioPharma, whose Peptelligence® and ProPerma® drug delivery technologies create oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. Additional information on the life science finance market is available on the Company's website at www.swkhold.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements including words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plan," "will," "may," "look forward," "intend," "guidance," "future" or similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Because these statements reflect SWK's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Investors should note that many factors, as more fully described under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in SWK's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as otherwise enumerated herein, could affect the Company's future financial results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these risk factors. These are factors which, individually or in the aggregate, could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. We assume no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data)



December 31,

2022

December 31,

2021 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,156

$ 42,863 Interest and accounts receivable, net 3,094

1,803 Marketable investments -

1,034 Other current assets 1,114

1,727 Total current assets 10,364

47,427







Finance receivables, net 236,555

181,553 Collateral on foreign currency forward contract 2,750

- Marketable investments 76

119 Cost method investment -

3,491 Deferred tax assets, net 24,480

20,539 Warrant assets 1,220

3,419 Intangible assets, net 8,190

9,964 Goodwill 8,404

8,404 Property and equipment, net 5,840

5,779 Other non-current assets 1,742

1,970 Total assets $ 299,621

$ 282,665







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 3,902

$ 5,087 Revolving credit facility 2,445

8 Total current liabilities 6,347

5,095







Contingent consideration payable 11,200

8,530 Other non-current liabilities 2,145

1,804 Total liabilities 19,692

15,429







Stockholders' equity:





Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -

- Common stock, $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 12,843,157 and 12,836,133 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 12

13 Additional paid-in capital 4,430,922

4,431,719 Accumulated deficit (4,151,005)

(4,164,496) Total stockholders' equity 279,929

267,236 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 299,621

$ 282,665

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Revenues













Finance receivable interest income, including fees $ 9,716

$ 9,453

$ 35,461

$ 39,310 Pharmaceutical development 24

5,276

5,485

16,122 Other 57

227

538

723 Total revenues 9,797

14,956

41,484

56,155 Costs and expenses:













Provision for credit losses 3,491

-

3,491

- Interest expense 98

82

340

374 Pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development expense 1,779

1,770

6,952

7,347 General and administrative 2,437

3,795

12,964

13,620 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 5,170

(140)

5,170

(287) Depreciation and amortization expense 635

756

2,599

4,061 (Loss) income from operations (3,813)

8,693

9,968

31,040 Other income (expense), net













Unrealized net (loss) gain on warrants (206)

(406)

417

272 Unrealized net gain (loss) on equity securities 6

282

(528)

1,839 Realized loss on sale of investments (151)

(140)

(151)

(140) Foreign currency transaction loss (215)

-

(215)

- (Loss) income before income tax (benefit) expense (4,379)

8,429

9,491

33,011 Income tax (benefit) expense (7,211)

2,102

(4,000)

7,082 Net income $ 2,832

$ 6,327

$ 13,491

$ 25,929















Net income per share













Basic $ 0.22

$ 0.49

$ 1.05

$ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.22

$ 0.49

$ 1.05

$ 2.02 Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 12,849

12,809

12,835

12,796 Diluted 12,911

12,869

12,880

12,834

SWK HOLDINGS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



For the Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income $ 13,491

$ 25,929 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities





Provision for credit losses 3,491

- Amortization of debt issuance costs 69

49 Right-of-use asset amortization 229

250 Deferred income taxes (3,941)

6,952 Change in fair value of warrants (417)

(272) Change in fair value of equity securities 528

(1,839) Foreign currency transaction loss 754

- Loss on sale of marketable securities 151

140 Change in fair value of acquisition-related contingent consideration 5,170

(287) Loan discount and fee accretion (2,204)

(1,130) Interest paid-in-kind (5,995)

(950) Stock-based compensation 500

1,163 Depreciation and amortization 2,599

4,061 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Interest and accounts receivable (1,291)

108 Derivative assets and liabilities, net (539)

- Collateral on forward currency exchange contract (2,750)

- Other assets (44)

(2,038) Accounts payable and other liabilities (1,599)

2,159 Net cash provided by operating activities 8,202

34,295







Cash flows from investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of marketable investments 4,151

- Cash received from settlement of warrants and equity securities -

1,875 Investment in finance receivables (93,118)

(42,350) Repayment of finance receivables 45,673

67,192 Corporate debt securities principal payments 43

122 Purchases of property and equipment (297)

(1,078) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (43,548)

25,761







Cash flows from financing activities:





Net settlement for employee taxes on restricted stock and options (160)

(368) Repurchases of common stock, including fees and expenses (1,138)

- Net proceeds from (payments on) revolving credit facility 2,437

(11,750) Payment of acquisition-related contingent consideration (2,500)

(8,083) Net cash used in financing activities (1,361)

(20,201)







Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (36,707)

39855 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 42,863

3008 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 6,156

$ 42,863







Supplemental noncash flow activity:





Warrants received in connection with finance receivables $ 1,180

$ 175 Cash paid for interest $ 268

$ 110 Fair value of common stock received in connection with payoff of term loan $ -

$ 887 Fair value of common stock received upon exercise of warrant $ 3,667

$ -

SOURCE SWK Holdings Corporation