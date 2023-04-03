ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands - ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|27-Mar-23
|14,272
|€605.39
|€8,640,085
|28-Mar-23
|14,578
|€592.66
|€8,639,802
|29-Mar-23
|14,433
|€598.60
|€8,639,589
|30-Mar-23
|13,955
|€619.14
|€8,640,079
|31-Mar-23
|13,911
|€621.08
|€8,639,900
ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
