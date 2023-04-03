Jetcraft acquires CFS Jets; becomes largest international business aircraft specialist.

Jetcraft®, the global leader in business aircraft sales, acquisitions and trading, has acquired Corporate Fleet Services (CFS Jets), a prominent business aviation firm specializing in the turboprop, light and midsize jet markets.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230403005538/en/

Jetcraft and CFS Jets (Photo: Business Wire)

Peter Antonenko, President, Jetcraft, says: "For more than 60 years, Jetcraft has been setting the standard in business aircraft transactions, placing a sharp focus on super-midsize, large, and ultra long range jets. With the addition of CFS Jets, our product expertise is the most diverse in the industry, surpassing that of all other brokers and manufacturers, while bringing customers nearly a century of experience, more than 100 dedicated global advisors and the largest number of exclusive jet listings."

Now "powered by Jetcraft", CFS Jets is offering its client base greater access to the super-midsize and large jet categories. Both companies are continuing to operate individually, each benefiting from theirrespective capabilities, including being backed by Jetcraft's industry leading data to support transactions.

David Monacell, Partner, CFS Jets, adds: "Since 1984, CFS Jets has proven itself as a trusted private jet and turboprop broker. Powered by Jetcraft, we are now giving our customers access to the most robust market intelligence and widest range of aircraft in the industry."

Antonenko concludes: "This strategic alliance between Jetcraft and CFS Jets represents a significant milestone for both our companies, and our clients, who can now benefit from a combined experience of more than 800 transactions in the last five years alone. Together, we look forward to serving the growing worldwide demand for turboprops and business jets of all sizes."

About Jetcraft

More than brokers, Jetcraft® is a network of global aircraft advisors, offering unmatched international reach and unrivalled local knowledge. The company's market-leading intelligence, strategic financing solutions, and extensive inventory support even the most intricate of transactions. For over 60 years, Jetcraft has led the way, setting standards that continue to shape the industry. Today, a team of 80+ dedicated aviation specialists across 25+ offices deliver worldwide aircraft sales, acquisitions, and trading at the Speed of Life.

Learn more at: www.jetcraft.com

About CFS Jets

With nearly 40 years in the aircraft sales business, CFS Jets is one of the nation's leading private aircraft sales and acquisition companies. Headquartered in Cornelius, North Carolina, CFS Jets offers sales, market analysis, consulting, fleet planning, listing valuation, purchase support, and closing facilitation. Additional information about the comprehensive services including individual aircraft listing specifications can be found at www.cfsjets.com or by calling (704)359-0007

Kate Beveridge at 8020 Communications.

Email: jetcraft@8020comms.com

Telephone: +44 (0)1483 447380