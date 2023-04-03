Sealed Air Recognized for Supplier Engagement on Climate Change

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) has been recognized by CDP as a Supplier Engagement Leader for partnering with its suppliers on climate change and playing a crucial role in the transition towards the net-zero sustainable economy. This marks Sealed Air's fourth consecutive Supplier Engagement Leader recognition and follows the company's recent A- score from CDP for its climate change efforts and B score for water security.

Based on its 2022 CDP disclosure, Sealed Air is among the top 8% assessed for supplier engagement on climate change.

CDP, a voluntary reporting framework, assesses performance on supplier engagement using climate change questionnaire responses on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement.

"Reducing our greenhouse gas emissions requires collaborating with our suppliers," said Terry Grill, Sealed Air's Sustainability and Advocacy Leader. "We solicit feedback from our suppliers at the beginning of product development so we can offer our customers solutions that not only meet their packaging needs but also reduce greenhouse gas emissions throughout the supply chain."

Sealed Air is focused on direct emissions as well as upstream and downstream. While the company partners with suppliers to reduce overall emissions, it also partners with customers to reduce their global emissions where there is an even greater ability to reduce total supply chain emissions.

"This year's report shows environmental action is not happening at the speed, scale and scope required to limit global temperature rises to 1.5 degrees, with many companies still not acknowledging that their impact on the environment extends far beyond their operations and that of climate change," said Sonya Bhonsle, CDP's Global Head of Value Chains. "We need to see environmental leadership from companies right now by tackling their impacts on climate change and nature together, working with their suppliers in an integrated way that includes nature as standard, and incentivizing this engagement within their organization."

Liquid packaging and dispensing provider Liquibox, which Sealed Air acquired in February, earned a CDP Supplier Engagement rating of B for 2022. Progress on Sealed Air's climate goals are outlined in its Global Impact Report.

A list of all the companies achieving a place on the 2022 CDP Supplier Engagement Leaderboard is available on the organization's website.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air (NYSE: SEE) is in business to protect, to solve critical packaging challenges, and to make our world better than we find it. Our automated packaging solutions promote a safer, more resilient, and less wasteful global food, fluids and liquids supply chain, enable e-commerce, and protect goods in transit from damage.

Our globally recognized solution brands include CRYOVAC® food packaging, LIQUIBOX® fluids and liquids systems, SEALED AIR® protective packaging, AUTOBAG® automated packaging systems, BUBBLE WRAP® packaging, SEE Automation and prismiq digital packaging and printing.

Our partnership with customers creates value through sustainable, automated, and digital packaging solutions, leveraging our industry-leading expertise in materials, automation systems, engineering and technology.

Our SEE Net Positive Circular Ecosystem is leading the packaging industry in creating a more environmentally, socially, and economically sustainable future. We have pledged to design or advance 100% of our packaging materials to be recyclable or reusable by 2025, with a bolder goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions in our global operations by 2040. Our Global Impact Report highlights how we are shaping the future of the packaging industry. We are committed to a diverse workforce and a caring, inclusive culture through our 2025 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion pledge.

SEE generated $5.6 billion in sales in 2022 and has approximately 16,300 employees (not including Liquibox employees) who serve customers in 120 countries/territories. To learn more, visit sealedair.com.

About CDP

CDP is a global nonprofit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. Founded in 2000 and working with more than 680 financial institutions with over $130 trillion in assets, CDP pioneered using capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. Fully TCFD aligned, CDP holds the largest environmental database in the world, and CDP scores are widely used to drive investment and procurement decisions towards a zero carbon, sustainable and resilient economy. CDP is a founding member of the Science Based Targets initiative, We Mean Business Coalition, The Investor Agenda, and the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. Visit cdp.net or follow us @CDP to find out more.

