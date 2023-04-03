Stemtech Corporation Announces $7 Million Investment

Secures $7 Million Investment Enables Stemtech to Launch Colombia and Expanded Ecuador Product Lines

MIRAMAR, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / Stemtech (OTCQB:STEK) has just executed a loan commitment for $7,000,000 with a family office specializing in healthcare. Stemtech CEO, Charles S. Arnold was quoted: "This allows us to eliminate our largest credit facility and will enable the Company to expand and execute our strategic growth plan, Vision 2023, as found in our press release of January 18, 2023, "Stemtech Corporation Vision 2023: Anticipates Growth Rate in 2023 Will Exceed 2022." The current opportunities for expansion and growth for Stemtech required additional funding. This commitment provides us the requisite funding to take advantage of current exciting product development and international growth opportunities. The funds received will enable us to enter Colombia where over eight years from 2009 - 2017 Stemtech, recorded sales in excess of $10,000,000. Once all of our products are available, we anticipate even greater sales. In addition, we are adding all of our products into Ecuador, where at the present time we are only selling SR3, our adult stem cell release product. Ecuador has the demand for all of our other products. According to "Research and Markets" publication, the Total Addressable Market (TAM) awareness in global Stem Cells, specifically the therapy market will grow from $5.14 billion in 2022 to $6.45 billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 25.5 percent. Stem cell nutrition will benefit from this growth in research and global stem cell awareness in all countries.

Mr. Arnold further noted "It is gratifying to know that Stemtech can now take advantage of the growing global understanding and awareness of the miracle of the stem cell. Creating more products and establishing a larger market for Stemtech will obviously generate additional revenue for our company. But as a company we are focused on the people we help, and we are helping people in each area where our company is established. More consumers are becoming aware of stem cells, but many of the costly stem cell therapy treatments - invasive procedures, are prohibitive to the average consumer. Stemtech stemceutical products are all-natural and increase the flow of a person's own stem cells within their bodies, and at a fraction of the cost of other stem cell alternatives. Our products become part of a healthy person's lifestyle, offering anti-aging, natural rejuvenation, as well as many other natural benefits. We are also actively offering an income-earning potential for many people through our global network marketing model. The market space of stem cell health continues to be recognized as reported in "Research and Marketing" publication, covering stem cell regenerative medicine, therapy, pharma, biotech and nutrition. Stemtech is THE Pioneer in stem cell nutrition."

John W. Meyer, Stemtech's President and Chief Operating Officer commented "This level of capital commitment illustrates the Investors' full confidence in our management team and our focus on ramping up our new product line, international growth, attracting top quality professionals to our Company while adding additional business opportunities planned for the remaining three quarters of 2023. We believe that this capital infusion will ignite consumer interest in Stemtech products and for the market to recognize the potential expansion trend that our Company is creating. Our newly launched skin care product in December 2022, Cellect One Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream, with our unique proprietary formula including an FDA approved ingredient, is receiving rave reviews from our growing number of Independent Business Partners (IBPs). Funding will also be applied to our Research and Development activities for the introduction of our new cutting-edge, disruptive products being offered for the first time anywhere".

ABOUT STEMTECH

Stemtech Corporation, a leading stemceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc., which was established in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, Stemtech underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership as Stemtech Corporation. In August 2021, Stemtech became a publicly traded company (OTCQB: STEK) and has expanded business opportunities for its Independent Business Partners, who may earn incomes by sharing Stemtech products. January 2022 saw the introduction of new marketing efforts. In August 2022, Professor Doctor Bankole Johnson joined Dr. Enrique Martinez and Dr. Lizette Leos on the Stemtech Life Sciences Advisory Board. In September 2022, the new Stemtech AdvanceOffice mobile app based on the VERB Technology platform was successfully launched as a powerful communication - recruiting tool for our Field. In October, Life Factor Research became the Research and Development, product formulation - science division of Stemtech to create cutting-edge stemceuticals and other products. On November 1, 2022, Stemtech introduced the new travel/sample size OraStem® Toothpaste. On December 6, Stemtech announced the promotion of Alejandro Carrillo to the role of Vice President Global Sales from his current role as Managing Director Latin Markets. Stemtech introduced the new CellectOne Rapid Renew Stem Cell Peptide Night Cream at their December 2022 International Leadership Event in Cancun, Mexico. January 10 2023 Stemtech appoints Margie and Mike Mares to Field Advisory Board. Last month, Stemtech Ranked Number 11 in Momentum out of 700+ top Global MLM companies by Business For Home independent MLM publication, January 23, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on November 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

www.Stemtech.com

Investor Relations:

Phone: 954-715-6000 ext 1040

Email: invrel@stemtech.com

SOURCE: Stemtech Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/747214/Stemtech-Corporation-Announces-7-Million-Investment