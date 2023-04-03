AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc.: AgEagle Unveils Field Check - Designed to Meet Critical Demand from Commercial Drone Operators for Capturing Target Imagery Right the First Time

WICHITA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) ("AgEagle" or the "Company"), an industry-leading provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors, and software for commercial and government use, today released Field Check for the Measure Ground Control mobile app and announced new pricing tiers for the software.

Measure Ground Control is a complete Software-as-a-Service solution for drone program management that is available as a web app and mobile app for both iOS and Android devices. The software's capabilities include mission and equipment management, flight control, data processing and analysis, secure data storage and sharing, online collaboration and reporting.

Field Check's unique feature set enables users to review and validate the quality of their drone-captured imagery on-site. Capturing target imagery right the first time in one trip to a project site allows users to eliminate time loss and costs associated with project reworks by ensuring data capture is complete and ready for processing into high-resolution outputs before leaving a site.

AgEagle also introduced new subscription pricing tiers for Measure Ground Control software, tailored to users ranging from individuals and small drone businesses to enterprises. A new Basic subscription plan has been added, the Pro and Teams pricing has been updated, and annual plans at reduced rates have been introduced.

"Reflecting our software development team's superb problem-solving capabilities, Field Check provides our clients with a competitive edge in their drone operations and across the industries they serve by avoiding project repeats and downtime due to data processing errors or poor image quality," stated Barrett Mooney, AgEagle Chairman and CEO. "We expect that Field Check will change the way our customers work and set AgEagle's software apart from other solutions on the market."

For more detailed information about Measure Ground Control, Field Check and the new pricing options, please click here.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Through its three centers of excellence, AgEagle is actively engaged in designing and delivering best-in-class flight hardware, sensors and software that solve important problems for its customers. Founded in 2010, AgEagle was originally formed to pioneer proprietary, professional-grade, fixed-winged drones and aerial imagery-based data collection and analytics solutions for the agriculture industry. Today, AgEagle is a leading provider of full stack drone solutions for customers worldwide in the energy, construction, agriculture, and government verticals. For additional information, please visit our website at?www.ageagle.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition, and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's current expectations include those risks and uncertainties relating to our competitive position, the industry environment, potential growth opportunities, and the effects of regulation and events outside of our control, such as natural disasters, wars, or health epidemics. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

